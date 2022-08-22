‘Ink Master’ Season 14 Trailer Teases Secret Alliances and So Much Wicked Art From Returning Fan Favorites (Exclusive Video)

“Ink Master” Season 14 is nearly here, and the brand new trailer, exclusive to TheWrap, promises that when it arrives, the competition will be fierce.

A host of fan favorites are returning for this season’s installment. TheWrap can also exclusively reveal the contestants. They are Angel Rose: Season 11, Season 13; Bob Jones: Season 13; Chris Shockley: Season 11; Creepy Jason: Season 12; Deanna James: Season 10; Gian Karle: Season 8; Hiram Casas: Season 13; Holli Marie: Season 12; Katie McGowan: Season 6, Season 9 and Pon: Season 12.

There’s talk of alliances, arguments and jaw-dropping moments from those contestants in the trailer, which you can watch below:

Season 14 is being hosted by superfan, Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden. Judges include Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win “Ink Master” in Season 8; Nikko Hurtado, one of the world’s best color realism artists and Ami James, a well-known Japanese tattoo specialist and entrepreneur with almost 30 years of experience. Former host Dave Navarro returns to the series as the “Master of Chaos,” introducing wild twists and game-changing bombs to the competition. Contestants will be competing for a whopping $250,000 cash prize.

From MTV Entertainment Studios and Truly Original, the 10-episode season is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter. Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Tim Palazzola also serve as executive producers and Donny Hugo Herran is the executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.