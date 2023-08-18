Injury withdrawals leave Wales with back-line containing 39 caps to face world champions

Warren Gatland has been hit by late withdrawals ahead of Wales facing South Africa on Saturday - Getty Images/Warren Little

Late withdrawals to three senior players have left Wales heading into Saturday’s game against South Africa fielding a back-line which contains only 39 caps.

Dan Biggar and Liam Williams were withdrawn from the side on Thursday because of a back irritation and tight hamstring respectively, before Wales announced on Friday that Alex Cuthbert had also been ruled out with a tight calf.

As a result Wales will hand a debut to uncapped Dragons full-back Cai Evans, with wing Tom Rogers and fly-half Sam Costelow, who featured earlier in the warm-up matches against England, given another chance to impress before Warren Gatland names his final 33-player squad for the Rugby World Cup on Monday. Of the 39 caps in Wales’ backline, 17 belong to scrum-half Kieran Hardy, leaving Wales with a significant experience deficit.

Gatland, regarding the decision to take a precautionary approach with Biggar and Williams, weighed up the issues of taking players with injuries to the tournament.

“That is a discussion we will have in terms of risk and how many (players) we can carry,” Gatland said. “We have in the past gone to World Cups carrying players with niggles that are going to take two or three weeks to come right. That may be the case, but it is just depending on what sort of risk do you potentially take.”

Sam Costelow has another chance to impress Warren Gatland ahead of next month's World Cup - Getty Images/Ian Cook

Wales will hope for a better return from their lineout against the world champions after multiple issues at Twickenham, losing six of their 17 throws. Jonathan Humphreys, Wales’ forwards coach, explained that the side had experimented with a different pre-lineout process which had not worked.

“We know there will be no huddling at the World Cup and you have to come in, so we tried something different and it didn’t come off. They are warm-up games for the real challenges and we clearly won’t be doing that again.”

Inexperience is far from an issue for South Africa, with a back-line containing 269 caps, even with relative newcomers Canan Moodie and Manie Libbok selected.

The timely return of captain Siya Kolisi, who underwent knee surgery in April, comes as a welcome boost for the defending champions. Kolisi will now have the game against Wales and next week’s fixture against New Zealand at Twickenham to work on getting match fit before South Africa’s opening World Cup game against Scotland in Marseille. Writing on social media, Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, described his return as a “miracle”.

Prop Ox Nche has also returned from injury in time for the tournament, with South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber praising the duo’s diligent work in recent months.

“Siya and Ox have been working extremely hard on their rehabilitation over the course of several weeks, and it’s fantastic that everything worked out according to plan to allow us to select them for this match,” said Nienaber.

“They have two matches to build up their match fitness before the World Cup, and although it will be important to manage their load in the match, it’s vital that they return to the field as they are key players in our set-up.”

Wales are certainly braced for a physically draining conclusion to their warm-up campaign, up against a front row containing three of the world’s best scrummagers in Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Frans Malherbe.

“They want to scrummage and that is what we’ve been after. They are coming through the front door – there are no guessing games,” Humphreys added.

“We have played them a fair few times over the last four years and we’ve always enjoyed the physical confrontation that we know is going to come. It is a great test for a pretty inexperienced team.”

Wales XV to face South Africa: C Evans; Rogers, Grady, J Williams, Dyer; Costelow, Hardy; Domachowski, Dee, Assiratti, Carter, Rowlands, Lydiate, Morgan (capt), Wainwright. Replacements: Parry, N Smith, H Thomas, Teddy Williams, Basham, Tomos Williams, Llewellyn, Rees-Zammit.

South Africa XV to face Wales: W le Roux; C Moodie, J Kriel, D de Allende, C Kolbe; M Libbok, J Hendrikse; S Kitshoff, M Marx, F Malherbe, J Kleyn, RG Snyman, S Kolisi (capt), PS du Toit, J Wiese. Replacements: B Mbonambi, O Nche, V Koch, F Mostert, M van Staden, D Vermeulen, G Williams, D Willemse.