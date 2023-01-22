The ‘Injury Version’ of Fox’s NFL Theme Song Is Everything That’s Wrong With Football

Corbin Smith
·8 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

This, as you probably well know, is the NFL on Fox theme song. Whenever you watch an NFL game on Fox, you hear this thing about 20 times in the span of several hours. You hear it during the pregame show as Terry and the boys are going off. You hear it before kickoff, as the network goes to commercials after a big touchdown, and during notices about other future NFL matchups.

For a song that serves so many functions over the course of a single viewing experience, it is not very universal. In the narrow context of sports TV themes, it’s like most of them, if a little extra. A rhythm track anchored by a big, booming drum, a hard-charging snare, a (possibly synthetic?) hi-hat playing eighths, cymbals beat to the edge of their lives, and a chugging rock guitar line. A relatively muted piano, trumpets, the aforementioned guitar, and some sparing strings play a subtle, structural melodic part. But the boss, the reason we’re all here, is that classic BAH BAH BAH/BAH BAH BAH/BAH BAH BAH/BAH BAAAAAAAH, played by roughly 3,000 trumpets. It’s the herald of football’s arrival: hell’s angels perched on top of the dome, singing their song of triumph at the very idea that it is, once again, NFL Sunday.

If this song’s role is overextended across the broadcast, it’s only because it is perfect: a muscular, jacked piece of music that’s as triumphant, militaristic, and fun as the occasion demands. Everything the NFL aspires to as a product is contained in these notes and the feelings they conjure. And sure, when you hear it a million times, it becomes nonsense in the front of your mind, but it buries deep like the bell in Pavlov’s dog brain, telling you, when it BAH BAH BAH/BAH BAH BAAAAAHs, that the triumph of football is imminent.

Unfortunately, sports are not all about victory and defeat. Sometimes, sports are about tragedy. For this, the NFL on Fox theme has a contingency.

Whenever the broadcast has to cut away from the game because of an on-field injury (an all-too-common occurrence in a contact sport), we are regaled with the NFL on Fox Theme: Injury Remix. The booming snares are replaced with a smaller sounding drum machine, a little bit of funk programmed into the hi-hat buttons. The big melodic backend is replaced by a single electric bass playing a sexless Steely Dan funk line. A small new-agey keyboard effect creeps around the margins of the track.

The trumpets, the sound of football’s rising tide, sit in their cases. Their part is now played by a mournful, Bruce Hornsby-style piano: an acknowledgement that football can also be sad. But it is still football, and it must be acknowledged that it is football, which is why you are still hearing the NFL on Fox theme song, but just a little sadder now. Every time I hear the NFL On Fox Theme (Sad Version) over a guy sitting on the field while being tended to by training staff after some errant hit left him with a broken leg or a torn ACL or what have you, I am instantly swamped by several colinear thoughts.

First, I think, “Damn, this is funny.” It’s funny that this sad version of the jacked and juiced NFL on Fox theme exists. I imagine a guy in a studio with his eyes closed, swaying to and fro, feeling that vein of melancholy in his heart and bringing it to his performance of this sad, sad song. It’s funny that some producer once pointed out that playing the regular theme song during a cut to commercial might be insensitive, but that what most broadcasts do, cutting to commercials without any music cue at all… well, it’s just a little vibeless. Look, yes, a man has a broken leg, but we are ALSO trying to sell some stuff during the unexpected downtime it creates. Can’t we, like, half-ring Pavlov’s bell? Project some degree of sensitivity while still, you know, keeping the television-making going? I think of this producer dreaming up the sad theme. I think of other guys in the room saying, “Yes, brilliant, sir.”

NFL Proves Yet Again It Doesn’t Give a Damn About Black Players

Then, because I am watching an on-field football injury, I am swamped with ambivalence and dread. However, like the neuroscientist Chris Nowinski wrote in the New York Times following Damar Hamlin’s recent injury, I don’t actually think about the kinds of injuries I am usually seeing. Because, look: it’s a bummer when someone breaks their leg on a football field, tears their ACL while playing a sport, or experiences the dread of the getting-kicked-in-the-back-of-your-leg feeling that accompanies an Achilles tendon tear. But everyone out there has, to some degree or another, made peace with injury as a product of their profession. It’s sad, but in the way a lot of inevitable things about life are sad—the resigned sort of sad that accompanies the passing of time.

No, what I think about are head injuries. Concussions, subconcussive hits to the head: the gnarly inevitability that has haunted the sport for years. Depending on what’s happening and who is observing it, the problem of head injuries in football alternates between a problem to be solved through rule changes and medical procedures, and an existential threat to the very existence of football and other contact sports.

A broken leg, though it’s gnarly to see on camera, is really not much. Bones heal fairly routinely, fitness can be regained, careers can go on. There is a kind of person who, whenever there is a grisly sports injury on television, will immediately log onto Twitter and voice their disapproval, insisting that you should never watch it, and that they, for one, hated it, because they are not a sicko. It always comes off a little overdetermined, if you ask me, taking the excuse of someone getting injured to insist to as many people as possible that you don’t think the human body being broken is cool. I would honestly prefer that they gawk at injuries like they were watching Jackass instead of the performative hand-wringing about the inevitable constant of sports.

Damar Hamlin’s High School Coach Says Football Is Getting More Dangerous

But the head—that’s different. Head injuries are inevitable in all sports, particularly bad in football and hockey, and they don’t always heal quite right. The consequences of football’s laissez-faire culture of concussion management range from tragic to horrifying, though the league has at least been taking this more seriously in the last decade. Still, we won’t know for a long time if trying a little instead of not trying at all will make a significant dent in the epidemic of chronic traumatic encephalopathy in NFL players, or if tackle football is just fucked from the root.

I still watch football. A lot of people who know all this and feel faint or unnerved about it do as well. I think that people who resort to black-and-white thinking about the game do miss some things about the bigger picture. Players have a better idea about the risks now. Football is ultimately—and the NFL sometimes seems like it’s determined to forget this—fun to play; a maddening tactical exercise where you get to knock guys over, which is more fun than polite society is willing to acknowledge. And, well, they do get paid a lot—enough that even you, if you had the gifts, might regard the risk you take when you step on the field as a decent gamble.

But whenever I hear that stupid, sad piano, I am reminded. It is the collective cringe of the entire pro football industry and its viewership, who know this can break bad but still play and watch and sell the product. The lyrics of the song might as well go, “We are con/cerned about/this but we/will still plaaaaaay.” Away from the blare of the trumpets and the marvel of witnessing the league’s weekly buffet of on-field strength and guile, one is forced, week after week, to silently sort through the complexity of personal responsibility and human wreckage to keep themselves feeling OK about the act of flipping it on every weekend.

What would an ethically perfect cut to a commercial from a broken leg look like? Simple: it doesn’t exist. There are no ethical broken legs airing on national television under capitalism. But like those people who fire up Twitter every time someone has a gnarly ankle sprain to tell their followers they don’t personally approve of injuries, Fox decided they needed to let everyone know that they’re aware this football shit isn’t all joyous. Not by suggesting ways to actually improve the league—like paying players more for their troubles, or ensuring that all NFL vets can get into the pension program, or wondering aloud if any of this is really worth it in the end—but by playing that classic theme song in a way that makes you slightly sadder than when it normally plays. Then, they proceed to show you a bunch of car commercials before getting on with the game. I guess we all deal with the cognitive dissonance of sports in our own ways.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • NFL star hit with backlash for hunting giant mountain lion with bow and arrow

    2016 Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion Derek Wolfe said he shot and killed a big cat that had been “wreaking havoc” in a rural Colorado neighbourhood.

  • Former NFL DL Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion 'wreaking havoc' in a rural Colorado neighborhood

    Former NFL player Derek Wolfe says he used a bow and arrow to kill a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural Colorado neighborhood."

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Montreal pro soccer coach, who was quickly fired for offensive tweets, apologizes

    Sandro Grande, the recently hired — then fired — reserve coach of Montreal's professional soccer team, issued a tearful apology on Thursday for the anti-sovereignist tweets from a decade ago that sparked outrage and lost him his job. "What I wrote in 2012 was unacceptable," Grande said, sometimes through tears, at a news conference. "These words are not part of my values as a husband, son and especially as a father to two wonderful children who had to go through extremely difficult times — along

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Tkachuk, Panthers cruise past Canadiens 6-2 behind five-goal second period

    MONTREAL — Despite losing their starting goaltender just over two minutes into the game, the Florida Panthers held up just fine. In his 25th NHL game, backup Alex Lyon kept Florida afloat with 23 saves en route to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Thursday. Sergei Bobrovsky suffered a lower-body injury and left the game during a stoppage for a Panthers penalty. “My approach remains the same and I just feel like there's a reason why I excel in these situations and I take a lot of pride in bei

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time