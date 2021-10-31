Injury update: UK linebacker Jordan Wright doubtful to return at Mississippi State

University of Kentucky linebacker Jordan Wright is doubtful to return in the second half against Mississippi State after suffering an ankle injury late in the first half.

Wright, a senior, was taken to the locker room on a cart in the final minute of the first half. UK on the series in which he was hurt forced a three-and-out, its first of the game, and received the punt near midfield. It drove to the Bulldogs’ 14 with an opportunity to chip into their 14-10 lead, but Will Levis threw his second interception of the game to end the half.

If Wright is unavailable, Kentucky is likely to lean more heavily on sophomore J.J. Weaver, who’s played in every game this season after suffering an ACL injury last year at Florida. He had 20 tackles and four sacks coming into Saturday night’s game.

Kentucky at halftime trailed 14-10 after building a 10-0 lead. The Bulldogs outgained UK, 216-122, in the first half.

