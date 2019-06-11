Injury setback sidelines Stanaway for Darwin Supercars races

thanks to a neck complaint believed to stem back to his nasty Formula Renault 3.5 crash at Spa in 2012.

He was diagnosed with a protruding disc in his neck days after the Winton round and began non-surgical treatment.

While hopes of him returning for Darwin were initially high, the squad has today confirmed that Chris Pither will once again sub for Stanaway, who has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read Also:

Scans reveal extent of Stanaway's neck injury

"Following Richie's medical withdrawal from Race 14 of the Supercars Championship at Winton Raceway, he has been undergoing treatment from Supercars doctor, Dr Carl," read a statement from the team.

"Due to the recurrence of neck issues originating from a high-speed accident at Spa in a Formula Renault 3.5 in 2012, he has been advised by Dr. Carl and a neurosurgeon to undergo further treatment to be fit and race ready for Townsville.

"Since Winton, Richie's health had been improving on a daily basis, yet he suffered a setback a couple of days ago. As per Winton, Richie's Enduro Cup partner and GRM TCR Driver Chris Pither will fill in for Richie and race the #33 Boost Mobile Australia Commodore at Darwin."