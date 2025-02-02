Injury scare for Real Madrid as key defender awaits test results today

Real Madrid face a serious concern as their reliable defender, Antonio Rudiger, sustained an injury during the match against Alaves last night.

This setback comes at a critical time, just seven days before the crucial Madrid derby and ten days before a major clash against Manchester City.

With the squad already thin in central defence, Rudiger’s fitness status raises alarm bells for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

What happened to Rudiger?

The incident occurred in the 14th minute when Rudiger attempted to block a cross. He jumped to intercept but landed awkwardly, immediately showing signs of discomfort. His hand moved to his back, and his expression twisted in pain.

Despite trying to continue, he limped off, prompting his concerned teammates to call for medical assistance. Although he managed to walk off the pitch on his own, the initial assessment points to a muscular issue in his right hamstring.

The extent of the injury remains unclear, as further tests will determine whether it is a minor overload or a more serious tear.

The distinction is crucial, as a tear could rule him out of the derby and possibly the Manchester fixture as well. This timing could not be worse, given the importance of these matches in Real Madrid’s season.

Playing with a problem

Rudiger has been dealing with physical strain for some time now. While not exactly on the brink, he was in desperate need of rest. Unfortunately, injuries to other key defenders, such as David Alaba, meant that Rudiger had to soldier on without a break.

Against Valladolid, he was seen playing with heavy bandaging on his left knee, a result of managing premature osteoarthritis—a condition that demands careful minute management.

According to AS, the club will conduct medical tests on the defender today unless inflammation delays them.

With two high-stakes matches looming, Real Madrid will be racing against time to determine whether Rudiger can return to action. His absence could prove a significant blow, making his recovery a top priority for the club.