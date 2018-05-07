Injury rules Arc heroine Enable out of Royal Ascot

Enable, ridden by jockey Frankie Dettori, won the Investec Oaks at Epsom,one of six top-level victories last season

John Gosden’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Enable will miss her eagerly-anticipated clash with stablemate Cracksman in the QIPCO King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot after meeting with a setback.

The brilliant filly, who won six of her seven starts in 2017, including Europe’s top middle distance prize at Chantilly last October, had been pencilled in to make her reappearance in either the Tattersalls Gold Cup at The Curragh the Investec Coronation Cup at Epsom on June 1.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said in a statement: “Enable has met with a setback in training. She has some filling in her knee which is being fully investigated. We will treat it or deal with it as advised.”

Grimthorpe added: “The advice that we have is, that given reasonable circumstances, she should be ready to run in August as a preparation for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.”

He added: “She had been doing fantastically well and we were looking forward to her beginning proper work this week. It was literally on Friday, when she just did a swinging canter on the Al Bahathri (gallop at Newmarket).”

An obvious starting point, should she recover as anticipated, is the Darley Yorkshire Oaks or the Juddmonte International at York.

Grimthorpe added: “We would obviously hope she would get to York, but I don’t want to be nominating targets at this stage and that’s why I’ve simply said August for now.”

Enable carried all before her in her three-year-old campaign, landing the Oak, Irish Oak, the King George and Yorkshire Oaks, before scorching to victory over Cloth Of Stars in the Arc.

With Enable missing, the way is open for several other horses to take the spotlight over middle distances this summer. Those who could benefit include:

Cloth Of Stars – A runner-up to Enable in the Arc, Andre Fabre’s five-year-old has already shown his wellbeing in chasing home Cracksman and Hawkbill this season.

Cracksman – Enable’s stablemate may still get to meet her in the Arc and is expected to be a leading candidate to land the King George.

Saxon Warrior – Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old produced an awesome run in landing the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday and while inexperienced and yet to race beyond a mile, is potential is huge.

Hawkbill – Winner of the Sheema Classic on Dubai World Cup night, the five-year-old Godolphin-owned colt holds entries in the Coronation Cup and the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Defoe – Roger Varian did not enjoy the best of Guineas Festival meetings, with a string of placed efforts, but Defoe did win the Jockey Club Stakes in impressive fashion and could step up to fill the void left by stable star Postponed.