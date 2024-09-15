Injury-riddled Rams will try to compensate for Puka Nacua's loss against Cardinals

Rams coach Sean McVay enjoyed the luxury of having receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua seemingly healthy at the same time for exactly half of one game.

The knee injury that Nacua aggravated in a season-opening loss at Detroit landed the second-year pro on injured reserve. So on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Kupp is expected to once again carry the load for the Rams receiver corps at State Farm Stadium.

Kupp caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the 26-20 overtime defeat by the Lions. After struggling with injuries for much of the previous two seasons, the eighth-year pro looked like the player who was voted NFL offensive player of the year in 2021.

“It's just been about preparing myself to come out here and do my job,” Kupp said. “I feel like I didn't do a good enough job of that last year.

“This year I want to make sure I put myself in a position to do it."

Nacua was one of three starters placed on IR after the opener. Offensive linemen Steve Avila (knee) and Joe Noteboom (ankle) also will be out at least four games.

Veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein, who sat out the opener because of a foot injury, is expected to play against the Cardinals. Second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. will switch from right tackle to left tackle, and rookie Beaux Limmer will start at center.

Right guard Kevin Dotson suffered a foot injury against the Lions but is expected to play, as are safety Quentin Lake (hip) and cornerback Cobie Durant (toe).

Without Nacua, quarterback Matthew Stafford will rely on Kupp and receivers Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Tutu Atwell and rookie Jordan Whittington.

Robinson said Nacua’s absence “definitely hurts the team” but also opens up “possibilities” for others.

“It definitely gives other guys the opportunity to go out and make plays and show the world who they can be,” Robinson said.

Johnson, a fifth-year pro, stepped up against the Lions. He caught five passes for 79 yards, including a 63-yard gain.

“I just love the game and love everything that comes with it — the entire journey,” said Johnson, who spent most of last season on the practice squad. “Whatever the coach needs me to do, I’m going to do.”

Robinson was not surprised by Johnson’s performance.

“He’s been out here making plays since last year — it just wasn’t his time,” Robinson said. “His time came last Sunday, and he was ready to go out and make plays.”

Stafford said Johnson is adept at making catches and relaying real-time information about what is happening on the field.

“He's a physical player like Puka, like Cooper,” Stafford said. “Not afraid to stick his nose in there and block. He’s definitely a guy that we value and has done a nice job for us.”

