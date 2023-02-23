Injury-riddled Montreal Canadiens claim forward Chris Tierney off waivers

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have claimed veteran forward Chris Tierney off waivers as they look to plug holes in their injury-riddled lineup.

Tierney had two goals and an assist in 13 games with the Florida Panthers this season before being put on waivers Wednesday.

He comes to Montreal as a reasonably priced Band-Aid for a team with three players on long-term injured reserve and six on injured reserve. Tierney comes with a cap hit of US$750,000 and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Tierney, a second-round pick by San Jose in 2012, has 75 goals and 154 assists over 574 career games with the Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Panthers.

Forwards Sean Monahan and Paul Byron and goaltender Carey Price are the Canadiens on long-term IR. Price, who is dealing with a long-term knee injury, has not played this year.

Forwards Brendan Gallagher, Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Jake Evans and defenceman Arber Xhekaj and Kaiden Guhle are on injured reserve, though Slafkovsky and Caufield have been shut down for the rest of the season.

Forwards Kirby Dach and Joel Armia and defencemen Chris Wideman and Joel Edmundson are also dealing with injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press

