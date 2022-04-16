Injury report: Here’s who’s out for South Carolina’s spring game

South Carolina will be missing 12 players in the annual Garnet and Black Spring game, USC announced on Saturday afternoon.

Among those who will not play are wide back/tight end Jaheim Bell, offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum, defensive lineman Rick Sandidge, defensive back David Spaulding and receivers Dakereon Joyner and E.J. Jenkins.

Wonnum, Sandidge and Bell have all been limited throughout the spring. Wonnum is continuing to rehab from a back injury that ended his 2021 campaign. Sandidge missed the entirety of last year after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

Bell missed the bulk of spring practices after suffering an injury to his hamstring. Head coach Shane Beamer was optimistic he could come back in time to participate in a handful of practices, but that hasn’t been the case of yet.

Joyner has been out or limited over the last two weeks. He did not participate in the portion of practice that was open to reporters on Tuesday.

Here’s the entire list of players who will not play on Saturday night:

WR Dakereon Joyner

WR E.J. Jenkins

OT Dylan Wonnum

DL Rick Sandidge

WB/TE Jaheim Bell





WR Sam Reynolds





K Jack Luckhurst





TE Dave Adams





DB David Spaulding





DB Joey Hunter





DB Cornelius Alexander Jr.





OL JonDarius Morgan





South Carolina is entering its second season under Beamer after a 7-6 debut in 2021. USC won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl 38-20 over North Carolina on Dec. 31.

The Garnet and Black spring game is being held at night for the first time in recent memory. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

How to watch, stream South Carolina spring game

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium — Columbia, SC

Watch: The game is not on TV but will be streamed through the ESPN app and SEC Network Plus