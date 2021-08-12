What Injury Concerns Are Troubling India & England Ahead Of Lord's Test?

After a rain-curtailed first test which ended in a draw, India and England will be eyeing to draw first blood in the series at the Mecca of cricket. The Virat Kohli-led side needed 155 on the final day and had nine wickets in hand. Persistent rain on the final day meant that the match ended in a draw.

The second test promises to be an exciting battle as the forecast is clear for the next five days. Both sides have their injury issues and there will be changes in the playing XI.

Here are the players who will not feature in the Lord's test due to injury.

Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad is ruled out of the remainder of the series against India after tearing his right calf muscle. The pacer slipped during the training session and immediately went for scans in London.

Broad was all set to play his 150th test at the iconic venue and was aiming to come back after picking just a solitary wicket in the first test of the series.

James Anderson

James Anderson is suffering from tight quadriceps and isn't a certainty for the second test, according to ESPNcricinfo. The 39-year-old's decision to miss the training session was precautionary.

Anderson was on fire in the first test at Trent Bridge as he dismissed India's key batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the space of two deliveries. He picked four wickets in the first innings and overtook Anil Kumble as he became the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Saqib Mahmood has been called up to the squad and will be expected to play in the second test if Anderson misses the second test. Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and Olly Stone are the first-choice English pacers already ruled out due to injury.

Shardul Thakur

On the other hand, India is forced to make a change as well. Shardul Thakur has a hamstring injury and is all set to miss the second test.

Thakur scalped two wickets in each innings and was impressive in the first test. In all likelihood, he will be replaced by Ishant Sharma as the team management is expected to play four pacers and a spinner at Lord's.

There is also a chance, that India will be playing Ravichandran Ashwin if the conditions are dry and the surface favours playing two spinners in the line-up.

