Injury update: Barcelona star receives medical green light ahead of Leganes clash

As Barcelona get set to take on Leganes in La Liga on Sunday night, they have been greeted with some positive news on the injury and fitness front.

The Blaugrana have slowly begun to recover a host of their injured stars such as Ferran Torres, Ronald Araujo, and Lamine Yamal, among others, in recent weeks and it appears that one more player is set to return.

Green light for Ansu Fati

Indeed, according to Javi Miguel of AS, Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has received the green light from the medical department ahead of Sunday’s clash against Leganes.

Fati, who had an injury-riddled start to the 2024/25 season, was sidelined again last month due to a hamstring problem.

The 22-year-old attacker, having spent a month out on the sidelines, recently resumed training with the rest of the group, along with Andreas Christensen.

Ansu Fati is back. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

And, as it stands, the La Masia forward seems to have been given the all-clear by the Barcelona medical department ahead of tomorrow’s La Liga encounter against Leganes.

Time to step up

It has been a difficult season for Ansu, with injuries and a lack of impact when given a chance by manager Hansi Flick.

So far this term, the Spanish international has played just seven times in all competitions, with no goal or assist to show for.

Given the situation, Fati’s future has become uncertain ahead of the January transfer window and it will be up to him to show that he can be a vital player for Barcelona in the coming weeks if he wishes to continue at the club.