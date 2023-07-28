Injuries are popping up across NFL training camps. Here’s how the Chiefs are doing

The first day of practice in pads brought the Chiefs added intensity, a little more jawing between the offense and defense and a slightly longer injury list.

Injuries, in fact, are creeping up across NFL training camps, including with the Bengals’ Joe Burrow. But in all, Andy Reid liked what he saw at Chiefs camp on Friday.

“Good to get them back in pads and challenging each other,” Reid said. “I liked how they got after each other.”

The quarterbacks and rookies have been at training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph since July 18. The veterans reported a few days later, and until Friday drills had been more like flag football without the flags.

Not Friday. With the pads came the bravado. At one point, safety Bryan Cook and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle exchanged words with Travis Kelce after a reception.

“You put the pads on and chat a little bit,” Cook said. “It was nice for me to get in a scuffle a little bit, ... a little fire.”

The moment didn’t come close to a fight, and that rarely happens at a Reid practice.

“Fighting’s a waste of time, you get thrown out of games doing it,” Reid said. “Get hurt out here doing it. But they’re going to jaw. It’s hot, humid, they’re going to jaw a little bit. Just no punches thrown and we’re all right.”

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. called Friday a “coach Reid training camp practice, I’ll tell you that. Tomorrow won’t be easier.”

Until Friday, practice observations have largely been focused on the passing game and the progress of the wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. In pads, everybody had an opportunity to flash.

It also meant more injuries. Linebacker Drue Tranquill slammed his helmet after suffering a neck injury. Reid called it a strain. Tight end Jody Fortson suffered a shoulder injury and defensive end Mike Danna strained his calf.

That’s on top of the list that includes wide receiver Kadarius Toney, out with a knee injury, defensive tackle Turk Wharton (ACL) and linebacker Isaiah Moore (knee).

Also, running back Isiah Pacheco continues to practice in a non-contact yellow jersey as he heals from offseason surgery for a broken hand and torn labrum.

“No setbacks, that’s what we’re looking for,” Reid said. “But he feels pretty good. Taking it slow.”

And the play of the day? It came early when Patrick Mahomes rolled right and, off his back foot, hurled a deep completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.