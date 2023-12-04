Injuries pile up for Kansas City Chiefs during game at Green Bay Packers: what we know

The Chiefs have been fortunate with injuries this season. Until Sunday at Green Bay.

Three players left the game with injuries and didn’t return, with one, safety Bryan Cook, taken from Lambeau Field on a cart with a left ankle injury.

Cook was injured making a tackle on running back AJ Dillion, who had taken a short pass from Jordan Love and worked his way up the sideline in the third quarter. Cook’s teammates knew immediately he needed help, waving across the field to the Chiefs sideline.

Mike Edwards got most of the snaps as Cook’s replacement.

Earlier in the game, linebacker Drue Tranquill and offensive tackle Donovan Smith left the game.

Tranquill took a knee to his head while making a tackle on the game’s first series. He was helped off the field and was ruled out of the game with a concussion. Jack Cochrane got extensive playing time in Tranquill’s absence

Smith, who had been on the injury report this week, left the game before halftime with a neck injury. Rookie Wanya Morris got his most playing time of the season as Smith’s replacement.