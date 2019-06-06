Injured winner Dunlop opens up about Isle of Man TT struggles

William Dunlop tragically lost his life in a crash during the Skerries 100, just weeks after withdrawing from last year's TT. Michael then walked away from racing, only making his comeback last month at the North West 200.

Dunlop sustained a wrist injury in a crash during a test in Northern Ireland prior to the NW200, and says it has been a hindrance at the TT. However, despite struggling for much of the week, he snatched his 19th TT victory in a thrilling two-lap Lightweight race on Thursday.

“I can't use my past as a challenge point, but I've struggled,” Dunlop admitted when asked how difficult the events of the past year have been on him. “We got back into this week, it's been a tough week, [I've had the] injury. I've found it hard to come back racing to be honest, I've struggled with it.

“I didn't think it would happen [winning], I thought we'd struggle again today [in the LTW race].”

