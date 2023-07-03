Injured veterans who are losing out on benefits are ‘too scared to turn on heating’

Britain’s military veterans are ‘too scared to turn on the heating’ after missing out on benefits caused by a loophole, the Royal British Legion has said.

The UK’s largest Armed Forces charity has said that up to 7,000 pensioners who would ordinarily get pension credit up to £307 per week are only receiving half because their military compensation is being taken into account when they are means tested.

The charity says this has left pensioners too worried to turn on the heating in winter months and are struggling with mental health problems due to money concerns.

It is now calling on the Government to amend their regulations around benefits, which it says “unfairly disadvantages” veterans who have been given military compensation after being injured in service.

The Royal British Legion argues that this puts veterans at a disadvantage compared to their civilian counterparts, because compensation is not taken into account when they apply for welfare support. Pension Credit tops up weekly income to £201.05 if single and joint weekly income to £306.85 if the claimant has a partner.

It has now launched a new campaign, Credit Their Service, to stop veterans having their military compensation counted as income when they are means tested for pension credit.

Hannah Pearce, director of campaigns, policy and research at the Royal British Legion said: “It’s deeply concerning that veterans who have sacrificed so much for their country, sustaining injuries or an illness in service, are now being left without the income they need to make ends meet in the later years of their life.

“We’ve heard of veterans too scared to turn their heating on in winter and facing mental health issues because of the cost of living and dearth of welfare support. For most people, if they need welfare support, compensation pay-outs are not taken into account and it shouldn’t be any different for ex-servicemen and women.”

Same pension as civilians

Ms Pearce added that the charity is now urging the Government to ensure veterans get the same pensions as civilians by amending the “unfair benefit regulations” and calling on local councils to use their discretionary powers to leave out military compensation when assessing veterans for support.

The Royal British Legion added that the current system is at odds with the principles of the armed forces covenant, which pledges that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

Last year, the Royal British Legion saw nearly 4,000 enquiries from pensioners over the age of 65 who had served in the Armed Forces and needed financial help. They issued over £2.5 million in grants to help them in 2022.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: “The department recognises the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who serve in our Armed Forces, and is a proud supporter of the armed forces covenant.

“War pensions and pension credit are both designed to help with day-to-day living costs, however, in recognition of the sacrifices made by members of His Majesty’s forces, £10 per week of any such pension is ignored in the calculation of a pension credit award. This is a more favourable approach than to other forms of income, such as a personal pension.

“Additionally, local authorities have discretionary powers to disregard in whole or part of certain war pensions when calculating a person’s entitlement to housing benefit.”

