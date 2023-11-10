Injured Tottenham pair James Maddison and Micky van de Ven ruled out for remainder of 2023

Blow: James Maddison out until 2024 (Getty Images)

Tottenham pair James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have been ruled out for at least the remainder of the year.

Maddison dropped out of the England squad on Friday due to the ankle injury picked up in Monday’s 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea — a match in which Van de Ven was also substituted with a severe hamstring injury.

Neither player will require surgery on their respective injuries, but Postecoglou will be without two key players for a busy schedule into 2024.

Postecoglou said: "There's a fair bit happened after Monday night. Micky with a hamstring injury [which] we knew was fairly significant. We're looking at a couple of months [out] into the new year.

"Madders is a lot worse than we first thought, it was bad the next day. Again into the New Year with him."

He added: "It's maybe the first time in my career where we've had such a disruption from one game."

Tottenham are now left with a crisis at centre-back for Saturday's trip to Wolves, with Van de Ven sidelined and Cristian Romero beginning a three-match ban for his red card in Monday's derby.

Eric Dier deputised against the Blues along with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and both could again come in, while 18-year-old summer recruit Ashley Phillips could also be called upon for his debut.