Injured Tiger Woods withdraws from The Masters at Augusta National after 'struggling to walk'

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Masters due to injury.

Woods, a five-time winner, visibly struggled on Saturday in relentless rain and cold conditions at the opening golf major of the year.

Making just his second start of 2023, he battled to close a second-round 74 on Saturday morning, which saw him slip back to last place of the 54 players to qualify for the last 36 holes.

He had earlier secured a record-equalling 23rd consecutive halfway cut.

The 15-time major champion snuck through on the cut mark of three over, despite bogeying his final two holes.

He then fell further behind after a nightmare start to his third round.

Woods - beginning on the back nine - looked in physical discomfort as he made two bogeys and two double-bogeys over his first seven holes, leaving the former world No 1 on nine over for the tournament and bottom of the leaderboard by three shots.

The 47-year-old - who has only completed 72 holes twice since career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021 - elected against returning to play what would have been an extended Sunday for him.

"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods said on Twitter.

"Thank you to the fans and to The Masters, who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

Woods still had 11 holes of his third round to finish.

He would likely have been among the first out for the final round, where tournament organisers will go out in pairs off a two-tee start.

A brief statement from tournament officials on Sunday read: "Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the Masters after completing seven holes of his third round."

Withdrawal 'terribly sad to see'

Jamie Weir wrote for Sky Sports News: "He completed seven holes of his third round but we saw those terribly sad images of him struggling to walk.

"It was bitterly cold and wet yesterday, it's cold again on Sunday, and obviously Tiger's body has just shut down and given up on him.

"It was an incredible achievement just to make the cut, it shows what a feisty competitor he is.

"For Tiger to be up at this time in the morning and getting ready to play a round of golf requires hours of physio and his body just couldn't cope this time."

He added: "It's terribly sad to see - you have to wonder whether we will see the great man again at The Masters.

"He himself earlier this week admitted that every time he heads out on the course he wonders whether it might be the last time for him.

"Knowing Tiger Woods, knowing what a feisty competitor he's been for the last quarter of a century, he doesn't want to turn up and just play a ceremonial role at these major championships, he only wants to be here if he believes he can compete."