Injured Tennessee State player plans to re-enroll

(STATS) - Tennessee State football player Christion Abercrombie, who continues to recover from a life-threatening brain injury suffered in a game last season, will return to school and complete his degree, his mother said.

Staci Abercrombie told the Tennessean newspaper her son could re-enroll for the fall semester. The Smyrna, Georgia, native has been undergoing outpatient therapy since he graduated from the rehabilitation program at Shepherd Center in Atlanta last month.

Christion will be returning to Tennessee State to finish up his sports management degree," Staci said. "We don't have an exact time frame, but I do know that he has three more semesters to complete and he will definitely be returning."

Christion Abercrombie, a redshirt sophomore linebacker who had transferred in from Illinois, had two brain surgeries after he was injured in a game at Vanderbilt on Sept. 29.

Staci Abercrombie said her family plans to move from Atlanta to Nashville when he returns to Tennessee State.