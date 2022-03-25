Injured Steve Smith out of white-ball series in Pakistan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mitchell Swepson
    Mitchell Swepson
    Cricketer

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Australia batter Steve Smith has been ruled out of the white-ball series in Pakistan next week due to a left elbow injury.

Legspinner Mitchell Swepson, who made his test debut against Pakistan, replaced Smith in the Australia squad which is due to play three one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 at Lahore.

Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia head of sports science and sports medicine, said Smith had discomfort in the left elbow during the latter stages of the test series in Pakistan, which finished on Friday. It was the same elbow which hurt Smith last year.

“I do not regard this as a major issue," Smith said, "but by staying on top of things now, we can ensure that it doesn’t become something more significant further down the line.”

Australia won the third and final test on Friday to clinch the series 1-0. Smith scored 59 in the first innings and passed 8,000 test runs in the second.

“Withdrawing him from the white-ball matches means Steve will have the necessary time to rehabilitate his elbow to ensure his continuing availability and performance for Australia,” Kountouris said.

Chief selector George Bailey said Australia’s white-ball squad has enough batting options and Swepson was included because the pitches might suit spinners in Lahore. The three ODIs are from March 29 to April 2. The T20 is on April 5.

Swepson was part of Australia T20 squads which toured the West Indies and Bangladesh, and was at the T20 World Cup last year.

___

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cummins elated after Australia wins test series in Pakistan

    Australia captain Pat Cummins was jubilant after his team thrived in testing cricket conditions to win the test series against Pakistan 1-0, and he compared it to routing England 4-0 in January. “Just immense satisfaction for me, everyone is totally elated,” Cummins said after Australia's 115-run victory Friday in the third test. “Winning the Ashes series at home was huge, but winning overseas doesn’t happen very often."

  • This Boring Stock Could Lead to Exciting Returns

    Hydro One (TSX:H) is a great, boring stock that can help you do quite well, even if a recession (or worse) is in the cards over the next few years. The post This Boring Stock Could Lead to Exciting Returns appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Beginners: 1 Top Canadian Fund for a Sleep-Easy TFSA Portfolio

    BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZWB) is a great way to stay invested and bullish, but in a more cautious and yield-heavy manner. The post Beginners: 1 Top Canadian Fund for a Sleep-Easy TFSA Portfolio appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 'Evil' brothers who murdered vulnerable pensioners in 'vicious' robberies jailed for life

    Amos Wilsher, 29, and Jason Wilsher, 23, inflicted fatal injuries on retired businessman Arthur Gumbley, 87, after breaking into his bungalow in Little Aston, Staffordshire. Amos Wilsher was also convicted of murdering great-grandmother Josephine Kaye, 88, at home in Stoke-on-Trent, arriving alone posing as a gas worker. Jason Wilsher was sentenced to life with a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

  • Housing market: Pending home sales fall for fourth straight month

    Pending home sales, a leading indicator of the health of the housing market, declined for the fourth straight month.

  • Psychologist says man accused of assault capable of standing trial

    Amuri Diole is facing several charges, including aggravated felonious sexual assault, after he was accused of assaulting a woman almost a year ago in the Valley Street cemetery.

  • Calgary teacher charged after series of robberies, sexual assaults starting in January

    CBC News has confirmed that the man police have charged after a series of robberies and sexual assaults targeting personal care businesses is a Calgary teacher. Andrew Frank Sorensen, 36, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault with a weapon, four counts of armed robbery, four counts of disguise with intent and one count of uttering threats. A Calgary Catholic School District spokesperson said the district has been informed by the Calgary Police Service that criminal charges have bee

  • Ukraine's President called out bad Russian intel, saying officials 'deceived themselves' into thinking they could quickly capture Ukraine

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video address on March 24, one month since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Sens sign Forsberg to three-year extension, trade Brown to Bruins and Sanford to Jets

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, US$8.25-million contract extension Monday. The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75 million was announced just under five hours before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets. Ottawa made three more deals before the trade cutoff. The Senato

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Giroux, Chiarot pick up points for Panthers as Florida tops Montreal Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r