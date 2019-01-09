Injured soccer player gets hurt even more after medical cart runs over his foot

One soccer injury was made worse thanks to a medical cart. (AP Photo)

Few things go together better than chocolate and peanut butter or spaghetti and meatballs. Little did we realize, however, that the next great classic combo was out there waiting to be discovered.

We may have finally reached that point. The next great combination in human history is this video of an injured soccer player getting run over by the medical cart set to “Yakety Sax.”

Seriously, play “Yakety Sax” and then watch the first five seconds of that video. It goes together perfectly.

Now, before you think we’re being cruel. The injured player on the ground, Bernardo, was able to return to the game later. His team, Trindade, went on to win the contest 1-0.

If you come away from that video thinking anything is cruel, it has to be everyone other than Bernardo. After Bernardo gets run over, the two men in the medical cart appear to laugh at his pain.

The whole thing is way too reminiscent of the ambulance from John Madden Football ’92.

Bernardo getting run over by the medical cart ultimately wasn’t that bad, but it still contained multiple instances of massive failure in just a few seconds. At least we have to perfect music to complement the moment.

