Injured Siblings Recuperating in Hospital After Thanksgiving Crash That Killed 'Loving' Parents

Toby Cohen, 41, and Brooke Cohen, 37, were pronounced dead at the scene of the Thanksgiving crash in Bristol, according to police

Facebook Toby and Brooke Cohen

Three children remain on the road to recovery after surviving a Thanksgiving crash that killed their parents.



Police said the family was traveling down Stevens Street in Bristol, Connecticut, when their vehicle “left the roadway” on the right-hand side, hitting a sign and vegetation in the process.

The vehicle then continued through the wooded area before coming to a stop, according to the Bristol Police Department.

Toby Cohen, 41, and Brooke Cohen, 37, were pronounced dead at the scene, the BPD said. The New York couple's three children, who are between the ages of 2 and 6, were transported to local hospitals. The children were critically injured in the crash, according to CBS affiliate WCBS-TV.

Now, Toby and Brooke’s children — Jake, Cooper, and Addison — are continuing "to recuperate in the hospital" and “in the constant love and care of Brooke and Toby’s families,” according to a GoFundMe for the children.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $245,000 had been raised via the online campaign. The funds will go “directly” toward supporting the children “now and as they grow up.”

“We hope to make a lasting difference in their lives and provide all we can after this tremendous loss,” friends of the "loving" parents wrote in the description of the fundraiser. “They have so much life ahead of them.”

As of Monday, the boys were in fair condition while their sister was listed as being in good condition, a Connecticut Children’s spokesperson told CT Insider.

Toby worked for Red Apple Group prior to his death, according to WCBS-TV. Meanwhile, Brooke once worked for Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, who described the late mother as “a loyal friend, and an outstanding colleague.”

“Throughout her time in Brooklyn, Brooke demonstrated unwavering dedication, relentless advocacy, and a steadfast commitment to combating gender-based violence,” Gonzalez said in a statement, per the outlet. “From her early days as an assistant to her role as a supervisor in the criminal court, she fought for justice with positivity, resilience, and a contagious smile that inspired those around her."

During Thanksgiving dinner, Brooke agreed to be a bridesmaid at her brother’s upcoming wedding, according to WCBS-TV. Her three children were expected to be ring bearers and a flower girl.

Brooke and her husband were traveling home from dinner when the crash occurred, CBS affiliate WFSB reported.

A funeral for the couple was held Nov. 28 in Livingston, New Jersey, WCBS-TV reported.



