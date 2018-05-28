Injured Salah gives update on World Cup hopes

Injured Mohamed Salah has provided an update on his likely availability for the World Cup after the Egyptian picked up a serious injury in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat.

Salah’s presence at the showpiece event in Russia was thrown into doubt after Liverpool’s Egyptian winger left the Champions League final after 30 minutes with a shoulder injury.

Salah was pulled down by Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and fell awkwardly on his left shoulder.

But Salah is “confident” that he will be able to make his World Cup debut.

“I’m a fighter, he wrote on social media.

Mohamed Salah left the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid with a shoulder injury. (Getty)

“Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need.”

After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the severity of the injury.

“Very,” Klopp said when asked how serious the injury was.

When asked whether Salah’s World Cup was in jeopardy he replied “Yes, it is. Anything is possible, [but] it does not look good.”

Egypt’s team doctor, however, after communicating with Liverpool’s medical staff, and after X-Rays were taken, expressed optimism that Salah would be fit for Russia.

And Egypt’s minister of youth and sport reportedly confirmed Salah would recover in time for the World Cup.





The Pharaohs kick off their World Cup campaign on June 15 against Uruguay.

The Egyptian Football Association also said the injury was to the shoulder join. Salah was pictured after the game wearing a sling.

He had initially tried to stay in Saturday’s game after being dragged down by Ramos, but was down on the field again a minute or two after re-entering. He knew he could not continue. There was agony all over his face. He was in tears as he walked off the field.

Salah was replaced by Adam Lallana after 30 minutes, and the Reds went on to lose 3-1.

Later in the first half, Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal also left the game with a leg injury. Carvajal is expected to start for Spain at the World Cup, so his injury is also a concern beyond Saturday.

Spain kicks off its World Cup on that same day, June 15, against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

