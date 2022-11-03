Injured owl expected to recover after being rescued from barbed wire fence in West Roseville

An owl was recently rescued by police, the Roseville Police Department said Wednesday.

Animal Control responded to a report of an injured owl on Philip Road in west Roseville. When an officer arrived, he saw that the owl had gotten its right wing tangled on a barbed wire fence, the department said in a social media post.

The officer untangled the owl. And when it was too injured to fly away, Animal Control worked with Atlantic Street Pet Emergency Center to transfer the owl to a wildlife refuge to be rehabilitated. The owl is expected to make a full recovery.

“Although our city Animal Control are primarily focused on domestic animals and laws, they do respond to wildlife calls when the animals are injured,” the department said. “It is top priority when responding to those calls that we do our best to preserve the life of those animals.”