Injured, nursing mother and 9 pups recovering in B.C. SPCA care after being found

The B.C. SPCA says it has 9 puppies and their injured, nursing mother recuperating after they were found and turned over into its care.

Spokeswoman Lorie Chortyk says the litter was discovered in an undisclosed location in Fort St. John, which is nearly 500 kilometres northeast of Prince George near the B.C.-Alberta border, and taken to a local veterinarian.

"We don't know exactly what happened to the mother, Nova," said Chortyk.

BC SPCA

"She was underweight and had suffered severe physical trauma to her back and neck that left her with swelling around her spine and two dislocated shoulders."

Chortyk said, in addition to these injuries, the mother was also suffering from ear mites and a skin rash. She is now on multiple medications, strict cage rest and is undergoing physiotherapy to decrease the swelling in her joints.

Because of the medications, the mother is no longer able to nurse the puppies, said Chortyk.

"Despite the agonizing pain she has been in, she has been such a devoted mom, but now it's time to let her rest and recover while we look after her babies."

BC SPCA

B.C. SPCA staff and foster volunteers are manually feedings the pups several times a day.

Mother Nova will require up to four months in SPCA care before she is ready for adoption.

Meanwhile, Chortyk said the nine puppies will not be available for adoption for at least five weeks, but anyone interested should regularly check the B.C. SPCA's website.