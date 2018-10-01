Injured MotoGP rider Tito Rabat not ready to return for Thailand

Rabat not ready to return for Thailand

Injured MotoGP rider Tito Rabat has been unsuccessful in his bid to return for this weekend's Thailand Grand Prix at Buriram, with Jordi Torres continuing to fill in.

Rabat was seriously injured during the British GP weekend a month ago and has missed the last two races.

Though aimed to return for Thailand, despite being released from hospital last week he is not yet fit to try racing again.

Avintia initially made the controversial choice of replacing Rabat with the inexperienced Christophe Ponsson at Misano before bringing Torres in for Aragon.

World Superbike regular and former Moto2 rider Torres started and finished his first ever MotoGP race in last place, but only half a second behind his team-mate Xavier Simeon's newer-specification Ducati.

Torres hopes to take advantage of his experience at Buriram, which is hosting its first MotoGP race this weekend but has been used by WSBK for the past four years.

"After the great experience of Aragon, where I had to absorb a lot of information over the weekend to adapt to my riding style to the MotoGP category, it s fantastic to have another chance and to get back on the bike in Thailand," he said.

"I know the circuit very well. It's a track that I like and where I had good races.

"There are many things that I figured out in my head and now it's time to apply this knowledge to the bike.

"Let's see if I can ride more smoothly and if I can score a decent result on Sunday."