Injured Marquez tops first day of pre-season testing
Marquez, who is still recovering from surgery to fix his troubled left shoulder, took over the top spot from Alex Rins just short of halfway into the eight-hour session.
He ended his programme for the day soon after with 29 laps completed, opting to rest and prepare for the second day of testing.
Despite this, Marquez's best time of 1m59.621s was never threatened, even as track activity ramped up in the cooler temperatures of the session's final hour.
Suzuki rider Rins settled for the runner-up spot, a quarter of a second behind Marquez and half a tenth up on third-placed Maverick Vinales, leading the way for Yamaha.
Avintia Ducati rider Tito Rabat broke into the top 10 late on and then snatched a top-four spot in the dying minutes.
He ended the day as top representative for the Bologna marque, narrowly overhauling works team newcomer Danilo Petrucci, who had headed the session before Rins.
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Hafizh Syahrin, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Vinales' Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi was sixth, ahead of LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami and the other Ducati factory bike of Andrea Dovizioso.
Honda tester Stefan Bradl, deputising for the injured Jorge Lorenzo in the Repsol Honda team in the Sepang test, took the ninth spot.
Early pace-setter Pol Espargaro crashed on a quick lap in the closing stages of the session, but still finished as the top KTM in 10th, beating new teammate Johann Zarco by over eight tenths.
Zarco, who struggled to get to grips with the RC16 during the post-season last year, had another low-key showing.
He finished 20th, outpaced by the satellite Tech 3 bike of rookie Miguel Oliveira in 16th and KTM tester Mika Kallio in 19th.
Jack Miller, who crashed around the same time as Espargaro, took 11th for Pramac Ducati, ahead of Franco Morbidelli on the Petronas SRT Yamaha.
Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, who topped the Sepang shakedown last week, was 13th, while his new stablemate Andrea Iannone had his day disrupted by a crash on his first run.
Cal Crutchlow, returning from the ankle injury that ended his 2018 season early, finished 14th, ahead of top rookie Pecco Bagnaia of Pramac.
Session results
Pos.
Rider
Team
Time
Gap
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
1:59.621
2
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1:59.880
0.259
3
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1:59.937
0.316
4
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
1:59.983
0.362
5
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
2:00.051
0.430
6
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
2:00.054
0.433
7
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
2:00.158
0.537
8
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
2:00.197
0.576
9
Stefan Bradl
Honda
2:00.214
0.593
10
Pol Espargaro
KTM
2:00.313
0.692
11
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
2:00.383
0.762
12
Franco Morbidelli
SRT Yamaha
2:00.460
0.839
13
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
2:00.602
0.981
14
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
2:00.681
1.060
15
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
2:00.694
1.073
16
Miguel Oliveira
Tech 3 KTM
2:00.902
1.281
17
Yamaha test bike 1
Yamaha
2:00.965
1.344
18
Fabio Quartararo
SRT Yamaha
2:00.985
1.364
19
Mika Kallio
KTM
2:01.054
1.433
20
Johann Zarco
KTM
2:01.121
1.500
21
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
2:01.249
1.628
22
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki
2:01.286
1.665
23
Joan Mir
Suzuki
2:01.432
1.811
24
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
2:01.627
2.006
25
Yamaha test bike 2
Yamaha
2:01.736
2.115
26
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech 3 KTM
2:01.853
2.232