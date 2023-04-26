Injured Lucy Bronze out of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Chelsea

Barcelona’s England defender Lucy Bronze will miss their upcoming Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea due to injury.

The 31-year-old limped off the pitch during the second half of the first leg on Saturday, which Barcelona won 1-0 thanks to Caroline Graham Hansen’s goal.

The Spanish club have now confirmed in a statement on Twitter that Bronze will be unavailable for the return fixture at the Nou Camp on Thursday after undergoing arthroscopy on her right knee.

COMUNICAT MÈDIC]@LucyBronze ha estat sotmesa a una artroscòpia al genoll dret. És baixa contra el Chelsea i l'evolució marcarà la seva disponibilitat pic.twitter.com/KcgxDoRwWY — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 26, 2023

Bronze’s injury provides a fresh concern for England manager Sarina Wiegman, with both Beth Mead and captain Leah Williamson set to miss this summer’s World Cup.

However, after Saturday’s game Barcelona manager Jonatan Giraldez provided an upbeat assessment of Bronze’s injury.

“She felt something in her knee in the beginning,” Giraldez said.

“But in the end right now she’s fine. At the moment we made the substitution the feeling was bad, but right now the feeling she has is good.”