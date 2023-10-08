Injured Kansas QB Jalon Daniels wasn’t on sideline vs. UCF. Lance Leipold explains why

Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who missed his second consecutive game because of a back injury, didn’t stand on the sidelines with his teammates during the Jayhawks’ 51-22 victory over UCF on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Coach Lance Leipold explained the signal-caller’s absence during his postgame session with media members.

“Today we just thought under the circumstances that he watch the game from inside,” Leipold said, ostensibly referring to Anderson Family Football Complex, located next to Memorial Stadium. “Last year (when Daniels did attend games in which he didn’t play) his injury was different. This one is ... if something happens on the sideline and there’s quick movements and things (he could aggravate his injury), so we made that decision.”

Leipold continued.

“But he was at the team hotel (before the game), part of everything we were doing,” Leipold said. “We brought him and Jameel Croft who also was not dressed today ... we brought them in early so they didn’t have to walk down the hill (during team’s pregame march down Campanile Hill).”

There’s no update on Daniels’ status for Saturday’s game at Oklahoma State.

Daniels also missed the season opener against Missouri State, as well as last week’s loss to the Texas Longhorns.