Injured Hyeon Chung withdraws from French Open

Surprise Australian Open semifinalst Hyeon Chung has withdrawn from the French Open because of a nagging ankle injury.

Chung, a 22-year-old South Korean, produced a stunning run to the semis at Melbourne Park in January.

Chung beat Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev en route to the final four in the first major of the year, but will not play at Roland Garros after pulling out of the Lyon Open, having previously declared himself unfit to showcase his talents in Rome.

"Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros," the world No. 20 tweeted. "I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season.

"An MRI scan has revealed that I have a buildup of fluid in the ankle joint, which might require a small procedure and then an extended period of rest.

"Thanks to everyone for all the support. Hope to see you soon and be back to full strength."