Injured Gabriel returns to Arsenal after withdrawing from Brazil’s Olympics squad

Arsenal defender Gabriel has been forced to withdraw from Brazil’s squad for the Olympics due to a knee injury.

The centre-back joined up with Brazil on July 1 to train for the Games in Tokyo, which start later this month.

The Brazilian FA say Gabriel complained of pain in his right knee after the first training session and he started physical therapy.

That treatment, however, did not work and the 23-year-old went for an MRI scan on Monday to find out what the issue was.

The scans have revealed that Gabriel is suffering with tendonitis in the right knee and his joint is swollen too.

Brazil have, as a result, withdrawn Gabriel from their squad for the Olympics and they are now looking at who to replace him with.

The Brazilian FA say the centre-back has already left the Olympic team’s base in Sao Paulo and it is likely Arsenal’s medical staff will want to assess him too.

