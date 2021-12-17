Injured AJ Odudu withdraws from Strictly Come Dancing final

AJ Odudu has pulled out of the Strictly Come Dancing final after suffering a torn ligament in her ankle, the BBC has announced.

The TV presenter and partner Kai Widdrington were due to compete on Saturday night against soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice and baker John Whaite and partner Johannes Radebe for the glitterball trophy, but her ability to perform had been thrown into question after injuring herself in rehearsals.

The duo have now pulled out of the live final after consulting medical professionals regarding her foot injury.

Sadly due to injury AJ and Kai have had to withdraw from #Strictly and won’t compete in tomorrow’s final. We want to thank them for 13 incredible weeks on the show and the pure joy they brought to the dance floor every week. ❤️ https://t.co/DlCFHiEAMc pic.twitter.com/S4K142aerd — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 17, 2021

Odudu, from Bolton, said in a statement: “I’m deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle.

“Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I’ll treasure forever.

“Thank-you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet, and mostly to everyone at home for watching and supporting.

“You’ve made this experience one to remember. Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream and I’m glad it came true.

“Good luck to my partners in dance, John and Johannes and Rose and Giovanni. I will be cheering you on (on one leg).”

(PA Graphics)

Widdrington said: “I’ve been absolutely honoured to get to dance with the incredible AJ Odudu for the last few months and although neither of us wanted our journey to end this way, AJ’s health and safety are by far the most important things.

Story continues

“I want to thank AJ for being the absolute best partner I could ever have asked for in my first year on the show and I will always treasure the memories of dancing in the Strictly ballroom with her.

“I know we will be friends for life and I will be there for her through her recovery in whatever way I can.

“I want to wish good luck to John and Johannes and Rose and Giovanni for the final.

“Finally, the biggest thank-you to everyone who voted for us throughout the series, your support has been unforgettable.”

Odudu had previously said the pain in her ankle was so bad that she vomited and earlier this week she was unable to stand on her right foot or stand up at all without crutches.

Sarah James, executive producer of Strictly Come Dancing, said: “AJ may not be able to compete in the final but she is and always will be one of the most brilliant Strictly finalists we have ever had.

“We cannot thank her enough for fully embracing the experience and being a total delight both on and off the dancefloor.

“AJ and Kai are a wonderful partnership and have performed some unforgettable routines over the last few months.

“Although this is not how we would have wanted her Strictly journey to end, AJ’s health and wellbeing come first and everyone involved in the show send her all our love and wish her a speedy recovery.”

The pair will appear on It Takes Two on Friday evening.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shared the announcement post on Twitter and wrote: “So Sad but our health comes first! Get well soon & congratulations for a phenomenal series!!”

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on BBC One on Saturday at 7pm.