New initiative turns e-commerce spotlight on local businesses

A Moncton-based business group has launched a new initiative that will use social media to help small businesses hit hard by the pandemic get their products and services in front of more shoppers.

“It’s tough to be a business person right now,” said Patrick Richard, president of the Hub City Young Professionals Network. “But we have been seeing a lot of engagement on Instagram.”

Twenty businesses across Metro Moncton are participating in the "ByYoungBuyLocal" initiative which encourages consumers to tag the company and HubCityPros on Instagram when they make a purchase, either online or in person, and use the hashtag #ByYoungBuyLocal.

The participating businesses are a mix of those with bricks and mortar locations, those who conduct their trade online, and those who do both.

Crystal Richard is the owner of Sandy Toes Shop, which sells clothing and accessories. Her business has no physical store, but she sells her wares online and at three big Christmas shows - in Moncton, Truro and Halifax - each year. With the Christmas shows not in the mix this year because of pandemic restrictions, online sales are of even bigger importance, she said.

Right now, she's selling more through Instagram than any other platform, Crystal Richard said, and is already seeing the benefits of the ByYoungBuyLocal promotion. On Thursday, a customer shared that they made a purchase after seeing Sandy Toes's inclusion in the initiative, and wouldn’t have known about her business otherwise.

Brittany Leeman Merhebi, manager of MacArthur's Health & Wellness Market, said she has started to see some excitement about the initiative on social media, and is expecting it to increase as the Christmas season begins.

“I think young entrepreneurs are at an advantage as they have technology right at their fingertips to leverage social media as much as possible to promote their product or services,” said Leeman Merhebi. “We love how active our shoppers are on social media.”

Crystal Richard said she’s noticing a change in demographics among those engaging in e-commerce, with older generations as well as millennials making purchases. For those still learning the e-commerce ropes, entrepreneurs can help walk you through how to make a purchase or make alternate arrangements, she said.

Crystal Richard said she's already discovered a couple of new-to-her businesses through the initiative.

“I’m all about collaboration over competition,” she said. “Being able to be in a group of other young entrepreneurs and helping each other thrive right now is so awesome. Being a part of this and discovering their fans and friends and getting to reach audiences together is amazing.”

Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal