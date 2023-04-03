Initial Reactions to 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Call It "Utterly Delightful"

The wait is almost over for Nintendo's upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie arriving later this week. Ahead of its wider release, some critics received an early viewing of the film, giving their initial reactions to the animation.

The reviews for a glimpse into the Mushroom Kingdom were mostly positive, with many critics complementing the producers and directors for incorporating the many Easter eggs found throughout the promotional materials and film. Inviting a new generation to explore the world of Super Mario, the film follows Mario, played by Chris Pratt as he reduces Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) from Bowser (Jack Black). The film also sees Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) enter the plot.

Film critics have called the upcoming animation "awesome" with one Tim Gettys stating that he is "not sure ANY move in history has ever had THIS MANY easter eggs. AND GOOD ONES!" A couple of other critics called it "joyful" and that the film was a nostalgic "love letter to the game." Many have agreed that it is a light-hearted film that both kids and older fans will enjoy. One critic even went as far as saying that the film was not just great but "perfect," giving it a "10/10" rating. While the reviews were overwhelmingly positive, Germain Lussier found the film boring.

Take a look below at what some of the critics had to say. The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives in theaters on April 7.

Wahoo! #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario. Loved the humor & especially Jack Black’s Bowser. I felt the same way watching the movie as I do playing the games. It’s just joyful. Also, stay for the credits! pic.twitter.com/ZcKn17E3PO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2023

The Super Mario Bros movie is an utterly delightful thrill ride that is as joyful as it is magical. It's a movie that is for Mario fans first, and despite a somewhat shallow narrative, is a blast. Nearly moved me to tears seeing Mario realized so beautifully ?#SuperMarioMovie — André (@AndreSegers) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie

is NOT great. That being said it’s PERFECT. I haven’t felt like this for an animated movie since THE 2014 LEGO MOVIE . Stunning animation, and music by Brian Tyler. It’s gonna be BIG. Give me the Cinematic Universe! 10/10 pic.twitter.com/D6cqjLBOHJ — deo.? (@frickyuu) April 2, 2023

#TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is an incredibly fun time. As well as its gorgeous animation and lively voice cast, it's absolutely packed with Easter eggs and references that Nintendo fans young and old are going to adore. pic.twitter.com/Lcs4biw8kz — GAMINGbible (@gamingbible) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie is a love letter to the game & lore of everyone's favorite plumber brothers! Easter Eggs galore! Utilizes sound & score perfectly! Peach is bada*s! The voice is addressed. Jack Black sings! Fans will flip! Luigi is sidelined ? #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/vh9akvsI80 — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie’s embargo is up. The Mario worlds are brought to life with top-notch animation and energetic action that will delight kids and fans. Full of loving Easter eggs and cameos.



That said, it’s a Mario movie made by illumination and I’ll leave it at that. pic.twitter.com/95Sh1gjI6o — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) April 2, 2023

The #SuperMarioMovie: I really wanted to like it but I did not.



A few solid scenes capture the spirit of the game but mostly it's an overly goofy, bare-bones plot, filled w/ bad jokes & worse song choices.



It looks great but I was more bored & annoyed than entertained. pic.twitter.com/D3CnNvbaaN — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 2, 2023

