Initial Reactions to 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Call It "Utterly Delightful"

Joyce Li
·3 min read

The wait is almost over for Nintendo's upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie arriving later this week. Ahead of its wider release, some critics received an early viewing of the film, giving their initial reactions to the animation.

The reviews for a glimpse into the Mushroom Kingdom were mostly positive, with many critics complementing the producers and directors for incorporating the many Easter eggs found throughout the promotional materials and film. Inviting a new generation to explore the world of Super Mario, the film follows Mario, played by Chris Pratt as he reduces Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) from Bowser (Jack Black). The film also sees Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) enter the plot.

Film critics have called the upcoming animation "awesome" with one Tim Gettys stating that he is "not sure ANY move in history has ever had THIS MANY easter eggs. AND GOOD ONES!" A couple of other critics called it "joyful" and that the film was a nostalgic "love letter to the game." Many have agreed that it is a light-hearted film that both kids and older fans will enjoy. One critic even went as far as saying that the film was not just great but "perfect," giving it a "10/10" rating. While the reviews were overwhelmingly positive, Germain Lussier found the film boring.

Take a look below at what some of the critics had to say. The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives in theaters on April 7.

