Initial Reactions of 'She-Hulk' Call It MCUs Best Disney+ Series

The initial reactions for Disney+'s newest MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are officially in, with critics praising the latest addition to the superhero franchise.

After the series premiered on the streamer, critics took to social media to share their first thoughts on the new series. Critics praised star Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters in her debut in the Marvel universe, calling her dedication to the role and witty performance a major highlight. The series is slated to follow the journey of Jennifer Walters as she navigates her inherited superpowers after an accident. Walters, who is the cousin of Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, has decided to use her power and influence to defend super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.

Critics have taken to Twitter to comment on the first few episodes, giving props to Jessica Gao for the writing and Maslany for execution. One has even said, that it was "so much better than [he] expected." Others have commented on the pace of the series, calling it well-structured. Critics also seemed to be thrilled with the comedic references and cameos seen in the beginning of the series. While a majority of the initial reactions have been positive, some have also noted that it might not be everyone's cup of tea and that it has started off "shaky." Though this is the case, they have indicated that the series might take more than four episodes to settle in. Take a look below at some of the initial reactions for She-Hulk, now available on Disney+.

I've watched the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and it's a great followup to Ms. Marvel, both upping the MCU quality and style on Disney+. She-Hulk is the funniest Marvel Studios content so far and has a refreshing take on the franchise lore and formula with its meta style. pic.twitter.com/JFhHL7aOo1 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) August 16, 2022

I’ll start out my thoughts on #SheHulk by saying Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters is an absolute revelation. The first episode is a bit of a slow burner, but the show grows stronger with every instalment. The mid credit scenes are perhaps the most amusing ones in Marvel history. pic.twitter.com/qHz7NRGGcN — yasmine!! (@byebyebucky) August 16, 2022

I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk & am happy to report they're... incredible! Tatiana Maslany is GREAT as Jen Walters but my favorite thing is how fully entrenched She-Hulk is in the MCU while at the same time showing us something completely new. Can't wait for more! pic.twitter.com/9RRL7MIVgN — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) August 16, 2022

I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and this thing is basically firing on all cylinders for me. Tatiana Maslany is pitch-perfect and Jennifer's relationship with her cousin Bruce is so relatable. It's incredibly charming and, most important, you care about Jen so much. pic.twitter.com/ViNTIImd7C — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) August 16, 2022

Marvel’s #SheHulk is a VERY funny legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall. This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tatiana Maslany performance. Also, Tim Roth rules! pic.twitter.com/Sx3cDTVUa4 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk Attorney at Law is a smart, legal comedy different from any other Marvel TV show or film. We get a front row seat to Jen's journey as part of her inner circle. Very meta, self-aware and can be crass. Grab some pals and laugh! Won't be for everyone & not very kid-friendly pic.twitter.com/YMalJTitaa — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk has a shaky start but quickly finds it’s footing. Marvel’s latest is much more than a legal show seen through the lens of Marvel. It’s a meta comedy that explores the hilarious legal ramifications being a superhero & supervillain on a trial of the week basis. pic.twitter.com/vTm3PqR1WE — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) August 16, 2022

Pleasantly surprised by #SheHulk! Been a lil harsh on the trailers but seeing everything in context makes a big difference. As expected, VFX is a mixed bag — impressive in some scenes, super off in others — but it plays well enough thanks to a strong assist from Maslany's work. pic.twitter.com/DWdkmS1770 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 16, 2022

I’ve see the first four episodes of #SheHulk, and they’re just a delight. It’s part superhero show, part legal procedural comedy. It really feels like a show rather than an 8 hour movie, and is pretty well paced accordingly pic.twitter.com/zu5Ww6sSDn — Arezou-Deetoo (@ArezouAmin) August 16, 2022

After watching the first 4 episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw I’m all in. #TatianaMaslany nails the role but have to give Jessica Gao huge props for the great writing.



Wasn’t sure about the series going in but it’s so much better than I expected. Can’t wait to watch more. pic.twitter.com/EBfUwxDfxS — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk...isn't great. Love Tatiana Maslany, really enjoy seeing Jen struggle w/celebrity, maintaining a personal life, & being respected as a woman in the work place. Great to see the MCU FINALLY embrace proper TV...sadly being a bad ABC sitcom isn't enough. pic.twitter.com/zpksx1v13r — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) August 16, 2022

I did not care for #SheHulk. In fact, the more I think about it, the more I’m frustrated by it. I totally get that friends dug it, but it is decidedly not my bag, baby. — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk is a mixed bag for me. I loved the more comedic side, the “real world” super issues, and Maslany and Ruffalo’s chemistry. However, the overall tone is messy and the CGI is as bad as it looked in the trailers. Needs to find its footing in the final 5 episodes. pic.twitter.com/GZQ8n27Tsj — Jacob Throneberry (@Tberry57) August 16, 2022

