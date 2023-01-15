‘Inisherin’ Actors, Jamie Lee Curtis to Miss Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for Covid

It appears that the messy Golden Globes handed out more than just awards this week as some nominees in attendance will miss tonight’s Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for Covid-19.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who attended Tuesday’s Golden Globes, was the first to reveal Friday that she wouldn’t attend the Critics Choice Awards — where she’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once — and other immediate award season events after testing positive.

“Fuck COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life’s terms. I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the [American Film Institute] lunch and spread my germs,” Curtis wrote on social media. “Stay safe out there people.”

On Sunday, it was revealed that The Banshees of Inisherin actors Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell (who won Best Actor – Musical/Comedy at the Golden Globes) would also miss the Critics Choice Awards after catching Covid, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

While it’s impossible now to contact trace each actor to determine when and where they were exposed to Covid-19, concerns have arisen that the mostly mask-free Golden Globes was perhaps a superspreader event for the highly contagious “Kraken” variant that’s quickly becoming the dominant strain in the U.S.

For instance, assuming Farrell already (unknowingly) had Covid at Tuesday’s Golden Globes, the frightening number of celebrities he potentially exposed are revealed in a Getty Images search: Brad Pitt, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Coolidge, Ke Huy Quan, Julia Garner, Ana de Armas (who presented him with the Golden Globe) and the entire cast and crew of the Best Picture-winning The Banshees of Inisherin were all within frame of Farrell at the ceremony.

Thankfully, as of press time, only Curtis, Gleeson and Farrell are so far calling out sick from the Critics Choice Awards, though that could change by showtime.



    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham