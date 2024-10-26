Inigo Martinez talks Vinicius, Yamal, Raphinha, El Clasico – ‘He deserves Ballon d’Or’

Inigo Martinez will be among one of Barcelona’s most important players heading to the Santiago Bernabeu for the much-anticipated clash against Real Madrid.

Tonight, the experienced centre-back will be tasked with containing Vinicius Jr., one of Real Madrid’s most dangerous players.

Martinez has openly expressed his respect for Vinicius’ talent, recognising his impact on the pitch, especially in the Champions League, where Vinicius recently delivered an impressive performance.

Vinicius deserves Ballon d’Or

The defender acknowledged that Vinicius will undoubtedly be one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

“Whoever wins, they deserve it. We all know that they will give it to Vinicius, I have no doubt.

“He is a great player. He continues to show it, the other day he showed it in the Champions League: he blew the lid off the game,” said the defender as quoted by MARCA.

Inigo Martinez understands the threat of Vinicius Jr. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Martinez added that Vinicius would pose a threat, while also admitting Lamine Yamal would also reach the level one day.

“I have no doubt that he will try to do it against us. Let’s hope that some of our players will be there in the next one, and I have no doubt that Lamine will be able to be there soon.”

Thoughts on Real Madrid

As a seasoned defender, Martinez is no stranger to high-stakes matches, particularly against Real Madrid.

Although he acknowledges that Real Madrid may not currently be playing their best football, he points out that they remain a highly effective team.

“They are showing in front of their fans that they are a great team. Despite not being in a great moment of play and results, they are Real Madrid.”

Even when not at their peak, Real Madrid can create significant goal-scoring opportunities with minimal effort, a quality that can quickly turn the game in their favour.

“With very little, they create a lot of goals. With the slightest thing they create problems for you. It will be a very nice match and at the same time very difficult,” he explained.

Praise for Raphinha

Inigo Martinez has praised Raphinha. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Similarly, Raphinha has proven invaluable for Barcelona under manager Hansi Flick.

The Brazilian winger has not only solidified his spot in the starting lineup but has also become the team’s second-highest scorer, particularly after a standout performance against Bayern Munich, where he netted a hat-trick.

Martinez admits that Raphinha’s contributions extend beyond scoring; his defensive efforts are also crucial, making him a vital part of the team on both ends of the pitch.

“He is at a very high level, he is showing the true level he has and for us, he is very important. Both scoring goals and defending, he is very important for us,” he noted.