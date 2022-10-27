'Inhumane' conditions at main Channel migrant processing centre 'leading to violence against staff'

Part of the Manston immigration short-term holding facility - Gareth Fuller

Up to 3,000 migrants including children are being unlawfully held in inhumane and overcrowded conditions, the Border Force union has warned.

Lucy Moreton, professional officer for The ISU union, which represents Border Force officers, said the Manston processing centre in Kent was designed to hold 1,000 Channel migrants for just 24 hours but was in fact detaining nearly 3,000 for up to four weeks.

She said the overcrowding, boredom and frustration by the migrants was leading to outbreaks of “scraps” and low-level violence between themselves and against staff, which officers were not legally covered to contain.

Ms Moreton said the union had sought assurances from the Government that Border Force and Immigration Enforcement officers were not acting unlawfully on both counts but had not had a response from the Home Office.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Ms Moreton said: "The individuals there, both the contractor and the immigration staff have no training as prison officers or in public order situations and yet are being called upon on a daily basis to intervene.

"The migrants aren't being kept in humane conditions, they don't have any enrichment, they don't have anything to do, they're bored, they're frustrated and understandably they scrap among themselves and with us. It's not their fault they're in that situation.

"In fairness, it's not Border Force or Immigration Enforcement's fault. There's no housing upstream so we can't move them on."

More than 38,000 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in 900 boats this year, compared with 28,526 last year. Most migrants who make the crossing are taken from Dover to an asylum processing centre about 20 miles away at the Manston airport site in Kent.

However, the number of migrants being held at the short-term facility while they are being processed is outstripping capacity, and some are staying for a month, despite being meant to stay for a maximum of 48 hours.

On Wednesday David Neal, chief inspector of borders and immigration, said conditions at the processing centre were wretched. He visited the site on Monday and said it was no longer safe.

He told the home affairs committee he was left speechless by what he saw and was writing to the home secretary with his concerns. Neal said: “I spoke to an Afghan family who had been in a marquee for 32 days. So that’s in a marquee . . . with kit mats on the floor, with blankets, for 32 days.

“It’s a really dangerous situation. It’s failing to address vulnerability... There are risks there in terms of fire, in terms of disorder, in terms of medical and infection.”

Ms Moreton said: “There are two points whether the mission in that facility is lawful. It is a short term holding facility. It’s for 24 hours, not for four weeks. It’s for under 1,000 not for nearly 3,000 there.

“The other concern is the use of enforcement officers to deal with flare ups, fights, scraps among migrants. The powers of enforcement officers to draw a baton to restrain are all linked only with their ability to enforce the immigration act.

“But they are being asked to use them in a public order context which is outside the powers they are granted by the asylum and immigration act.

“We have sought urgent clarification that staff are being deployed lawfully but at each turn they are being told ‘no, we will find out. We will tell you later.’”