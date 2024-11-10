Ings' 22 lead Norfolk State past James Madison 83-69

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christian Ings scored 22 points as Norfolk State beat James Madison 83-69 on Saturday night.

Ings added five rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). Brian Moore Jr. scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line. Terrance Jones finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Dukes (1-1) were led in scoring by Bryce Lindsay, who finished with 21 points. James Madison also got 14 points and 10 rebounds from AJ Smith. Xavier Brown finished with 13 points, four assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press