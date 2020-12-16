Speeding driver who killed girl, 13, threw dashcam evidence into bush
A speeding driver who killed a 13-year-old girl in a crash and left her family with serious injuries tried to throw away the dashcam footage of the incident.
Tony Packenham, 47, was driving above the 60mph limit near Carlisle when his Land Rover Defender crashed into the Citroen C4 Ingrid Messenger was in.
The girl, who was sitting in the backseat, died in the collision on 18 February 2019.
While in police custody, Packenham, of Wigton, Cumbria, admitted that he removed the memory card from his dascham and thew it into nearby undergrowth in his bid to try and get rid of evidence.
Carlisle Crown Court heard he drove his Land Rover “at speed” to a crossroads at about 2.30pm when he hit the Citroen’s rear passenger side and a Mercedes Sprinter van.
The court was told if he had been driving at the 60mph limit the crash would not have happened.
Ingrid’s mother, Catriona, who was driving the Citroen, was left unable to walk for three months after suffering a broken pelvis, ruptured diaphragm and spinal fractures.
Erikka, Ingrid’s 15-year-old sister, was also in the car and suffered a broken shoulder blade and bleed on the brain.
Ingrid’s family said: “We would like to take this as another opportunity to share our appreciation and our gratitude to all the people who were involved in helping us on the 18th of February 2019 and all who have helped and supported us thereafter.
“How lucky are we to have emergency services filled with courageous people.
“How fortunate are we to have surgeons, doctors, nurses and physios to fix us and care for us when it is needed.
“How blessed are we to have family, friends and community to hold us while we heal. Perhaps we cannot choose what life brings to us, but we can choose how we respond to it."
Packenham pleaded guilty on 15 December to causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
Sergeant Claire Sampson of Cumbria Police said: “This was a tragic collision that resulted in the unnecessary death of Ingrid, who was much loved by her family and friends.
“Packenham was driving in excess of the speed limit, reducing his ability to react in what is clearly marked as a hazardous environment, therefore having total disregard for the other road users.”
