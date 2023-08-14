Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Tapped as CBS News President

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews has been named the new president of CBS News. Wendy McMahon, who was appointed president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures on Monday, announced the news.

“There is no one with a stronger background to continue CBS News’ great journalistic legacy than Ingrid,” McMahon said. “Ingrid’s editorial expertise, her depth of knowledge and sensitivity to the nuance of the subjects we cover around the globe, and her impeccable news judgment make her an incredible leader. She is unwavering in her commitment to our journalism and to the people and culture of CBS News. I’m so pleased that she has agreed to partner with me at this important time.”

More to come…

