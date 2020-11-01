Ingredion Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third quarter 2020 reported and adjusted EPS* were $1.36 and $1.77, respectively, compared with $1.47 and $1.86 in the third quarter 2019, respectively



Year-to-date 2020 reported and adjusted EPS were $3.45 and $4.50, respectively, compared with $4.51 and $5.06 in the year-ago period, respectively

The Company expects to increase its investment in Verdient Foods Inc. by acquiring 100% ownership, further bolstering its plant-based proteins portfolio



WESTCHESTER, Ill., Nov. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today reported results for the third quarter 2020. The results, reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) for 2020 and 2019, include items that are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company presents.

“We are pleased with our operational execution and financial performance for the third quarter. We experienced sequential improvement over second quarter 2020 in customer volume demand across all four of our regions, driven by increased consumer activity in response to easing of COVID-19 restrictions,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer. “Reported and adjusted operating income were up 35% and 41%, respectively, from the second quarter. Our intense focus on servicing customers and operational execution, enabled us to deliver year-over-year profit growth in most of our regions.”

“As we continue to navigate the different economic environments around the world, we remain focused on the resilience of our workforce, the responsibility to the communities in which we operate and ensuring business continuity for our customers. Our teams displayed great agility and creativity to advance our go-to-market strategy with customers, and I am incredibly proud of them. As part of new ways of working, we are leveraging new forms of digital collaboration to connect, innovate and co-create with our customers. Around the world, we are moving our Idea Labs to virtual interactive studios to bring the innovation process to our customers, wherever they are,” Zallie continued.

“Today, we announced another strategic step to advance our Driving Growth Roadmap with the pending acquisition of Verdient Foods Inc., bringing our ownership to 100%. This transaction enables us to accelerate net sales growth, further expand our manufacturing capacity and better manage our supply network to serve the increasing demand for plant-based proteins. During the quarter, we also further enhanced our sugar reduction capabilities by integrating PureCircle’s global team and operations.”

“We are well positioned to effectively manage through the uncertainties due to the pandemic and successfully support our customers and their changing needs. We remain confident in the relevance of our strategy to grow our business and deliver value for shareholders,” concluded Zallie.

*Adjusted diluted earnings per share (“adjusted EPS”), adjusted operating income, adjusted effective income tax rate and adjusted cash flow from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See section II of the Supplemental Financial Information entitled “Non-GAAP Information” following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

3Q19 3Q20 YTD19 YTD20 Reported EPS $1.47 $1.36 $4.51 $3.45 Impairment/Restructuring Costs $0.32 $0.22 $0.47 $0.51 Acquisition/Integration Costs - $0.06 $0.02 $0.10 Tax Items $0.07 $0.01 $0.06 $0.33 Other Adjusted Items - $0.12 - $0.12 Adjusted EPS** $1.86 $1.77 $5.06 $4.50



Estimated factors affecting change in reported and adjusted EPS

3Q20 YTD20 Margin (0.07) (0.05) Volume (0.02) (0.41) Foreign exchange (0.07) (0.20) Other income 0.01 (0.03) Total operating items (0.15) (0.69) Other non-operating income 0.02 0.05 Financing costs 0.09 0.09 Non-Controlling interests 0.02 0.02 Shares outstanding (0.01) (0.02) Tax rate (0.06) (0.02) Total non-operating items 0.06 0.12 Total items affecting EPS** (0.09) (0.56)

**Totals may not foot due to rounding

Financial Highlights

At September 30, 2020, total debt and cash and short-term investments were $2.2 billion and $553 million, respectively, versus $1.8 billion and $268 million, respectively, at December 31, 2019. The increase in total debt and cash and short-term investments was primarily due to the Company's sale of $1.0 billion of senior notes in the second quarter 2020, partially offset by the redemption of $400 million of November 2020 senior notes in July.

Net financing costs were $22 million, which includes $5 million for interest payments associated with the early retirement of the senior notes in July. Net financing costs were $2 million lower in the third quarter from the year-ago period. The decrease resulted from lower net interest expense due to lower interest rates.

Reported and adjusted effective tax rates for the quarter were 30.1 percent and 26.2 percent, respectively, compared to 27.1 percent and 23.2 percent, respectively, in the year-ago period. The increase in reported and adjusted tax rates resulted primarily from US foreign tax credits, country earnings mix, and other one-time adjustments.

Year-to-date capital expenditures were $250 million, up $19 million from the year-ago period.

Business Review

Total Ingredion

$ in millions 2019

Net Sales FX Impact Volume Pricemix



PureCircle 2020

Net Sales % change % change

excl. FX Third quarter 1,574 -38 -36 -6 8 1,502 -5% -2% Year-to-Date 4,660 -138 -214 78 8 4,394 -6% -3%





Reported Operating Income

$ in millions 2019 FX Impact Business Drivers PureCircle Acquisition /

Integration Restructuring /

Impairment Other 2020 % change % change

excl. FX Third quarter 165 -6 -3 -5 -5 12 -5 153 -7% -4% Year-to-Date 494 -18 -41 -5 -6 - -5 419 -15% -11%

Adjusted Operating Income

$ in millions 2019 FX Impact Business Drivers



PureCircle 2020 % change % change

excl. FX Third quarter 193 -6 -3 -5 179 -7% -4% Year-to-Date 537 -18 -41 -5 473 -12% -8%

Net Sales

Third quarter net sales were down from the year-ago period. The decrease was driven by foreign exchange impacts in South America and sales volume declines in North America. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, net sales were down 2 percent for the quarter.

Year-to-date net sales were down from the year-ago period. The decrease in year-to-date net sales was driven by sales volume declines in North America and South America and foreign exchange impacts in South America which were partially offset by favorable pricing. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, net sales were down 3 percent year-to-date.

Operating income

Reported and adjusted operating income for the quarter were $153 million and $179 million, respectively, both of which decreased by 7 percent, from the year-ago period. The decreases were largely attributable to lower sales volumes in North America and the inclusion of PureCircle results. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, reported and adjusted operating income were both down 4 percent from the same period last year.

Year-to-date reported and adjusted operating income were $419 million and $473 million, respectively, decreases of 15 percent and 12 percent, respectively, from the year-ago period. The decreases were largely attributable to lower sales volumes in North America and higher corporate costs due to continued investments to drive business and digital transformation. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, reported and adjusted operating income were down 11 percent and 8 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

Third quarter and year-to-date reported operating income were lower than adjusted operating income by $26 million and $54 million, respectively, due to asset closures and restructuring costs related to Cost Smart, acquisition and integration costs, and the impact of the August storm damage in Iowa.





North America

Net Sales

$ in millions 2019

Net Sales FX Impact Volume Price

mix 2020

Net Sales % change % change

excl. FX Third quarter 984 -1 -31 -24 928 -6% -6% Year-to-Date 2,912 -6 -181 14 2,739 -6% -6%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2019 FX Impact Business Drivers 2020 % change % change

excl. FX Third quarter 145 - -13 132 -9% -9% Year-to-Date 409 -1 -50 358 -12% -12%

Operating income

Third quarter operating income was $132 million, a decrease of $13 million from the year-ago period. The decrease was driven by lower volumes, as COVID-19 continued to impact away-from-home consumption across the region, and unfavorable mix in the U.S. and Canada.

Year-to-date operating income was $358 million, a decrease of $51 million from the year-ago period. The decrease was driven by significantly lower away-from-home consumption across the region and the shutdown of brewery customers in Mexico in the second quarter.

South America

Net Sales

$ in millions 2019

Net Sales FX Impact Volume Price

mix 2020

Net Sales % change % change

excl. FX Third quarter 245 -38 -7 24 224 -9 % 7 % Year-to-Date 699 -104 -20 68 643 -8 % 7 %

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2019 FX Impact Business Drivers 2020 % change % change

excl. FX Third quarter 27 -6 8 29 7 % 30 % Year-to-Date 61 -13 20 68 11 % 33 %

Operating income

Third quarter operating income was $29 million, an increase of $2 million from the year-ago period. The increase was driven by strong price mix which was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, segment operating income was up 30 percent.

Year-to-date operating income was $68 million, an increase of $7 million from the year-ago period due to strong price mix which was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency impacts and lower sales volumes. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, segment operating income was up 33 percent. Results for Argentina are accounted for in U.S. dollars under hyper-inflationary accounting.

Asia-Pacific

Net Sales

$ in millions 2019

Net Sales FX Impact Volume Price

mix



PureCircle 2020

Net Sales % change % change

excl. FX Third quarter 205 - 1 -7 8 207 1% 1% Year-to-Date 611 -12 -12 -12 8 583 -5% -3%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2019 FX Impact Business Drivers



PureCircle 2020 % change % change

excl. FX Third quarter 22 - 1 -5 18 -18% -18% Year-to-Date 65 -1 1 -5 60 -8% -6%

Operating income

Third quarter operating income was $18 million, down $4 million from the year-ago period driven by $5 million of operating loss from PureCircle. Excluding PureCircle, third quarter operating income was $23 million, up $1 million from the year-ago period driven by lower input costs and operating expenses.

Year-to-date operating income was $60 million, a decrease of $5 million from the year-ago period. PureCircle results reduced year-to-date operating income by $5 million. Excluding PureCircle results, year-to-date operating income was flat to the same period in the prior year as lower input costs and favorable operating expenses offset lower sales volumes in the first half due to the impact of stay-at-home orders. Excluding foreign currency impacts, segment operating income was down 6%.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Net Sales

$ in millions 2019

Net Sales FX Impact Volume Price

mix 2020

Net Sales % change % change

excl. FX Third quarter 140 - 1 2 143 2% 2% Year-to-Date 438 -18 -1 10 429 -2% 2%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2019 FX Impact Business Drivers 2020 % change % change

excl. FX Third quarter 24 - 1 25 4% 4% Year-to-Date 71 -3 5 73 3% 8%

Operating income

Third quarter operating income was $25 million, up $1 million from the year-ago period. The increase was largely attributable to favorable price mix in Pakistan and lower operating expenses in Europe.

Year-to-date operating income was $73 million, an increase of $2 million from a year ago. The increase was largely attributable to Pakistan pricing actions, solid EMEA specialty sales volume, and lower operating expenses in Europe, partially offset by the impacts of stay-at-home orders on Pakistan production and sales volume in the first half and negative foreign currency impacts. Excluding foreign currency impacts, segment operating income was up 8 percent.

Dividends

In September 2020, the Company increased the quarterly dividend to $0.64 per share from $0.63 per share, and paid dividends of $45 million in the third quarter and $132 million year-to-date.

2020 Outlook

Due to continued uncertainty of COVID-19 impacts, the Company cannot reasonably estimate full-year results at this time and guidance remains withdrawn.

The Company anticipates continued impacts from COVID-19 on net sales volume across our operating segments in the fourth quarter, with recovery in net sales generally correlated with increased consumer activity. With pandemic case rates rising and falling across many geographies, we expect away-from-home consumption to continue to fluctuate, suppressing volume demand for ingredients that are formulated in food and beverages consumed away-from-home. We anticipate modestly higher demand for food consumed in home, increasing volumes for ingredients that are part of the recipes for these meals.

