New Ingredient, Solnul™, Raises the Bar in the Prebiotic Market as First Low Dose RS2

SolnulTM is an ancestral prebiotic ingredient that selectively feeds the native beneficial bacteria that support optimal digestion and GI health.

CARBERRY, MB, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The largest potato starch producer in Canada, MSP Starch Products Inc., announces the launch of their highly-anticipated branded ingredient SolnulTM to serve the growing demand for prebiotic formulations.

Prebiotics Take Center Stage

At a time when immunity is at the forefront, and digestive health concerns are on the rise, supporting a healthy microbiome has never been so crucial. SolnulTM enters the market well-primed for success with a substantiated prebiotic resistant starch, which significantly increases the abundance of Bifidobacterium, the beneficial bacteria known for its effects on healthy digestion, IBS symptoms and proper immune system function.

Modern Diets Lack Resistant Starch

Consuming resistant starch as a dietary supplement or functional ingredient has been well-researched for its effects on GI health and disease prevention. Once the most widely consumed prebiotic in history, resistant starch is making a resurgence as a valuable nutrient void in modern diets. Today, the average American gets only 4 grams or 20% of the Suggested Dietary Target (SDT) of resistant starch from diet alone. While healthy diets may reach the fiber RDI, they're still falling short of the resistant starch SDT, and fortification is necessary. SolnulTM provides a dietary supplementation solution that is both convenient and effective and, as a free-flowing powder with seamless integration, has legs to reach consumers in many different supplement and food formats.

First Low Dose RS2

A recent Low Dose Clinical Study proves that at 3.5 grams (SolnulTM Standard Dose), brands can achieve substantiated structure/function claims that span the categories of GI health, prebiotic benefits, IBS related symptoms, regularity and healthy aging - independently of a probiotic. This is 1/10 of the previously documented dosage, making SolnulTM the lowest dose of Resistant Starch Type 2 (RS2).

"Science has shown us the importance of resistant starch. Now, SolnulTM is here to make resistant starch relevant for product developers in 2020 and beyond. We do this by offering a superior quality RS2 ingredient, which raises the bar for prebiotic and resistant starch categories. By partnering with SolnulTM, you'll gain access to a product that has over 10 years of microbiome research behind it."

Jason Leibert

Chief Growth Officer, MSP Starch Products Inc.

About SolnulTM

The unique size and shape of the SolnulTM granule make it exceptionally resistant to digestive enzymes allowing it to arrive at the colon intact. Once there, it feeds the beneficial bacteria, like Bifidobacterium, that support optimal digestion and GI health.

Contrary to many prebiotic fibers, SolnulTM is backed by a body of clinical and scientific research proving efficacy at low doses, exceptional tolerability and multi-functionality. It labels as prebiotic dietary fiber and is certified FODMAP Friendly, Gluten-Free, Glyphosate Residue Free, Non-GMO Project Verified and is a member of the Upcycled Food Association.

