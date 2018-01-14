Ingram, Sexton led Alabama past LSU 74-66

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Dazon Ingram had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Alabama defeated LSU 74-66 on Saturday night.

Collin Sexton scored 18 points for Alabama (11-6, 3-2 Southeastern Conference), which won a league game on the road for the first time in three tries this season.

Sexton, who came in averaging a team-leading 19.5 points, was the apparent focal point of LSU's defensive strategy and had to work for everything he got. He made only 4 of 16 shots and turned the ball over nine times, but also hit all six of his free throws, including two with 1:10 following a technical on combustible LSU coach Will Wade.

Tremont Waters made five 3-pointeers and finished with 19 for LSU (11-5, 2-2), which has lost its first two league games at home, the other against No. 21 Kentucky.

Aaron Epps scored 14 points and Duop Reath scored 12 for LSU, which had one of its worst shooting nights this season.

Wade received his technical foul when he made contact with an official during a prolonged rant that began when Waters made an awkward, leaping steal by pinning the ball between his hand and his leg. Officials called it a kicked ball, returning possession to Alabama. His face turning red, Wade slammed the scorers' table with both hands several times and yelled at officials while Alabama capitalized with Ingram's dunk to make it 66-58 with 1:22 to go.

Alabama began to pull away early in the second half with seven straight points on Sexton's jumper, Ingram's layup and John Petty's 3, which made it 45-36.

The lead grew to 15 when Alex Reese's 3 and Herbert Jones' jumper made it 58-43 with 7:31 to go.

Both teams shot poorly in the first half, when neither team led by more than five.

The Tigers took that lead on an unusual play in which Daryl Edwards deflected Reese's pass. Instead of going out of bounds, the ball deflected off of an official and bounced back to Edwards, who was able to race into the clear for a breakaway dunk to make it 23-18.