Ingraham Somehow Makes Biden’s Israel Speech About Trump’s Felonies

Fox News host Laura Ingraham bent over backwards to use President Joe Biden’s remarks Tuesday on the deadly conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas as an excuse to complain about former President Donald Trump’s many indictments. “This is a moment for the United States to come together—to grieve with those who are mourning,” Biden had said at the White House, while also reiterating U.S. support for Israel. “Let’s be real clear: there is no place for hate in America.” While Ingraham—unlike Trump—stopped short of blaming Biden for the Middle East violence, she seemed to doubt the president’s anti-hate message. “Okay, well if he’s really against hate, he should call a prosecutorial cease-fire against his political adversaries like the former president, and direct his [Department of Justice] and [Department of Homeland Security] to stop making conservative Americans feel like they’re the enemy or like they’re the violent extremists out there,” she demanded—in typical Fox fashion.

