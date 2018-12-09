Ingenious child removes tooth with a hockey stick and puck

This kid was quite the hockey-loving MacGyver when it came to the extraction of his loose tooth. (@spittinchiclets//Instagram)

Spoiler alert: This kid’s strategy didn’t involve a cross-check to the face or a biscuit to the chiclets.

(I just thought there was no reason for you to be concerned or get your hopes up).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We’ve all seen the old ‘tie-your-loose-tooth-to-a-door-knob-and-slam-it’ technique when it comes to removing pesky baby teeth. It’s a classic.

However, a pretty smart kid in Sweden took that concept to the next level when he combined it with his love of hockey. By tying his tooth to a puck and giving it a solid clapper on his porch, he got the job done quite effectively.





While his choice of toque is questionable, this play is the result of some creativity, textbook slapshot form and the willingness to show the world some toughness.

Hopefully he’ll be rewarded for his efforts with some nice Swedish kronor under his pillow from the tooth fairy once he wakes up in the morning.

If you ask me, I can’t think of a better strategy to kickstart this young man’s RRSP. Rip those teeth out now, save the money and reap the rewards later, kids.

More hockey coverage on Yahoo Sports

