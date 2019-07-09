Ingall to make TCR Australia cameo

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner has inked a one-off deal with Melbourne Performance Centre, which will see him drive an Audi RS 3 at the third round of the brand new series.

It will be his first competitive outing in a touring car since appearing for Nissan Motorsport at the long-distance Supercars races back in 2016, his first taste of TCR hardware set to come at a test at Mallala tomorrow.

“I’ve spoken about TCR a lot, so it’s great to finally get to a chance to see exactly what all the hype is about,” said Ingall.

“Paul Morris and I have been discussing TCR for quite some time on our online show. [Morris] was at the last round at Phillip Island, and he was very complimentary. He believed that it was more exciting live than on TV.

“His recommendation really gave me the drive to get into a car and see what it’s really about.

“I thought my first experience would be on the sidelines, but I’m throwing myself into the deep end a bit. I’ve never sat in one of the cars, and I’ve never raced at The Bend, but I guess its no different to other new categories our tracks that that I’ve been doing all through my career.

“For me, it’s a new track and I need to learn the car – you don’t get much more challenging circumstances, but sometimes having no pre-conceived ideas, that can be better.

“I haven’t raced competitively since the end of last year, but it’s funny how quickly you get back into race mode. I’ve been watching videos of TCR from here and overseas, and it is really some of the best racing. It’s phenomenal how good the racing looks and how close the competition is, so it’s great to be part of it.”

