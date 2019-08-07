Ingall impressed by young TCR talent

Making his second TCR Australia appearance in a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi in Queensland last weekend, Ingall secured a hat trick of podiums with a third and a pair of seconds.

He got a good look at some of the category's leading young talent along the way, pushing winner Dylan O'Keeffe hard in both of Sunday's races.

The Supercars legend was impressed with what he saw, too, hailing title contender O'Keeffe for his ice cold performance under pressure.

"He had a bit of pressure on him, and obviously with a championship, pressure is what you gauge a driver on – whether they snap or not," Ingall said.

"He's got a lot to lose at the moment, especially with being that close in the championship, and he didn't crack.

"So he must have half a decent brain on the shoulders, which is always a good start."

