The infusion pumps market is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 3.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1%

·5 min read
The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases along with the rapid growth of the geriatric population, increasing adoption of enteral feeding pumps with surge in pre-term births, increasing number of ICU beds in countries with a high prevalence of COVID-19, and the growing volume of surgical procedures performed.

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Infusion Pumps Market by Product, Technology, Application, & End User - Fore cast to 2027"
Also, the rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in homecare settings in developing economies is expected to offer significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years. However, the increasing adoption of refurbished and rental infusion pumps is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Based on product type, the accessories & consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on products, the APAC infusion pumps market has been segmented into accessories & consumables and devices.The accessories & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the infusion pumps market in 2021.

The increasing adoption of infusion pumps for the delivery of medications in a controlled environment and the recurrent use of accessories & consumables are the factors propelling the growth of this market.

Based on infusion pump devices, the volumetric infusion pump accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period.
Based on devices, the APAC infusion pump market is segmented into volumetric infusion pumps, insulin pumps, enteral infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps, and implantable infusion pumps.The volumetric infusion pumps segment accounted for the largest share of the infusion pump devices market in 2021.

Volumetric infusion pumps are widely used to deliver large volumes of fluid to patients.These pumps are capable of delivering fluids, blood transfusions, and total parental nutrition (TPN) to patients at continuous predetermined medium-to-high flow rates.

These devices are useful for almost all areas of healthcare and are widely used for IVs.

Based on application, the diabetes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the APAC infusion pumps market is segmented into chemotherapy/oncology, diabetes management, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics/neonatology, hematology, and other applications (includes infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and diseases of the heart, kidney, lung, and liver).The diabetes management segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Growth in this segment is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising demand for insulin pumps to manage diabetes in homecare settings.

Based on end user, homecare settings are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the APAC infusion pumps market has been segmented into hospitals, homecare settings, ambulatory care settings, and academic & research institutes.The homecare settings segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in infusion pumps have enabled the development of compact and lightweight devices that are easy to carry and operate. This, coupled with the increasing awareness and acceptance of ambulatory infusion pumps (such as disposable pumps) at homecare settings to reduce hospital stays, propels the growth of the APAC infusion pumps market for homecare settings.

China is expected to account for the largest share of the APAC infusion pumps market in 2021
The APAC infusion pumps market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia Pacific.China accounted for the largest share of the APAC infusion pumps market in 2021.

The large share of China in the APAC infusion pumps market can be attributed to the increasing healthcare investment in the country.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:
• By Company Type – Tier 1–60%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–10%
• By Designation – C-level–30%, Director-level–50%, Others–20%
• By Country – India–45%, China–25%, Japan–25%, Southeast Asia- 10%, Others–5%

Key players in the APAC Infusion Pumps Market
The key players in the APAC infusion pumps market include are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Epic Medical (Singapore), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories(US), Danaher Corporation(US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), SOOIL Development Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Micrel Medical Devices SA (Greece), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), Shenzhen MedRena Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Allied Medical Limited (India), BPL Medical Technologies (India), Shanghai LEIEN Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), and Plenum Tech Pvt. Limited (India).

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the APAC infusion pumps market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, end user, and country.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various infusion pump available in the APAC market.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the APAC infusion pumps market. The report analyzes this market by product, application, and end user.
• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the APAC infusion pumps market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, application, and end user.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the APAC infusion pumps market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the APAC infusion pumps market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273073/?utm_source=GNW

