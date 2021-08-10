Infrastructure bill compromise by senators means more dollars for SC roads, bridges

Chances are you’ve driven on a bumpy, pothole-laden road or rickety bridge and wondered will this ever be fixed?

Finally, we have hope that some federal dollars are coming to save the day or at the very least save the wear and tear on our cars and trucks.

On Tuesday, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham joined 18 other republican senators in support of the Biden Administration’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan. The plan, with a vote of 69-30 in the senate, now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

“The bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for South Carolina,” Graham Tweeted just after the vote was taken.

He added, “It provides much-needed help for our roads, bridges, ports, and expands broadband internet access.I have always been supportive of infrastructure investment and wish we had passed this years ago.”

Now, we know there is no such thing as the perfect piece of legislation, but here we have a welcome example of our elected officials working to reach a compromise that ultimately will benefit the American people.

The infrastructure bill, which is focused on bridge and road repair, electric vehicle charging station expansion and broadband access, would bring nearly $10 billion to South Carolina, according to estimates from the Biden administration.

Nearly $5 billion is designated for improvements to public transportation options across the Palmetto State. Another $4.6 billion would go to highway improvements, and $274 million would go to bridge repairs.

Democrats and Republicans have spent months negotiating the bill as it appears today, with Republicans arguing that earlier versions of the bill set aside funds for what they deemed non-infrastructure-related projects. Democrats pushed back focusing provisions designed to curb climate change and expand access to broadband.

South Carolina’s junior Sen. Tim Scott did not join Graham in voting for the measure, explaining in a press release that he supports investment in the country’s roads, bridges, ports, broadband, and other infrastructure needs, “But I cannot support more reckless spending on unrelated pet projects that will suffocate our future generations with mountains of debt.”

Scott added, “Rather than taking a common sense approach to investing in infrastructure, this bill has been rushed through so Democrats can spend trillions more dollars we don’t have on liberal policies we don’t need—all amid record inflation. American families cannot afford to foot the bill for this ‘spend now, tax later’ plan, which is why I voted no.”.

Graham cited several benefits of the bill for South Carolinians including $4.6 billion in highway funding, the $274 million in bridge replacement and rehabilitation funding, and $70 million to assist in the deployment of electric vehicles and charging stations over the next five years.

He noted that the bill features the BuyAmerican.gov provision he co-sponsored, which promotes easier access for South Carolina businesses to view and apply for government procurement contracts.

We welcome Sen. Graham’s vote and we hope our South Carolina representatives in the House join in the effort to bring much-needed money to our state.

Compromise is about making concessions and we want our elected leaders to recognize that in this case compromise means that 5.1 million South Carolinians can benefit from better roads, improved transportation and broadband access for all.